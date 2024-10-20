Foot Locker's 10 Must-Have Sneakers for NBA Opening Night
The 2024-25 NBA regular season officially tips off on Tuesday night with a star-studded doubleheader. Many of the league's biggest stars will be featured on the big night.
While Opening Night is known for the defending champions receiving their rings and a new banner, it is also when most players debut their new sneakers for the season.
Luckily for fans, Foot Locker has them covered. The beloved sneaker company has ten must-have hoop shoes for the upcoming season. Below is a complete breakdown of the fan-favorite sneakers.
1. adidas Anthony Edwards 1
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid and Low.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 for $110 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
2. adidas Harden Vol. 8
Player: Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard James Harden.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 8.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 8 for $160 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
3. Curry 12
Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.
Shoe: The Curry 12.
Price: Online shoppers can buy the "Curry Tour" colorway of the Curry 12 for $140 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
4. Jordan Luka 3
Player: Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic.
Shoe: The Jordan Luka 3.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between four colorways of the Jordan Luka 3 for $130 on the Foot Locker website.
5. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3.
Price: Online shoppers can choose buy the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3 for $125 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
6. Nike Book 1
Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.
Shoe: The Nike Book 1.
Price: Online shoppers can choose between six colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
7. Nike Ja 2
Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.
Shoe: The Nike Ja 2.
Price: Online shoppers can choose buy the "Pre-Heat" colorway of the Nike Ja 2 for $120 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
8. Nike KD17
Player: Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.
Shoe: The Nike KD17.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike KD17 for $150 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
9. Nike LeBron 21
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 21.
Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 for $200 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.
10. PUMA MB.04
Player: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.
Shoe: The PUMA MB.04.
Price: Online shoppers can buy the "La France" colorways of the PUMA MB.04 for $125 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.