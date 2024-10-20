Kicks

Foot Locker's 10 Must-Have Sneakers for NBA Opening Night

Foot Locker is helping fans gear up for 2024-25 NBA season with new sneakers.

Pat Benson

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears his first signature adidas sneaker.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears his first signature adidas sneaker. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NBA regular season officially tips off on Tuesday night with a star-studded doubleheader. Many of the league's biggest stars will be featured on the big night.

While Opening Night is known for the defending champions receiving their rings and a new banner, it is also when most players debut their new sneakers for the season.

Luckily for fans, Foot Locker has them covered. The beloved sneaker company has ten must-have hoop shoes for the upcoming season. Below is a complete breakdown of the fan-favorite sneakers.

1. adidas Anthony Edwards 1

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards' peach and black adidas sneakers.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wears the adidas AE 1. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Player: Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

Shoe: The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Mid and Low.

Price: Online shoppers can choose between several colorways of the adidas Anthony Edwards 1 for $110 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

2. adidas Harden Vol. 8

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden's pink adidas sneakers.
Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden wears the adidas Harden Vol. 8. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard James Harden.

Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 8.

Price: Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the adidas Harden Vol. 8 for $160 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

3. Curry 12

Stephen Curry's purple Under Armour sneakers.
The Curry 12. / Curry Brand

Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry.

Shoe: The Curry 12.

Price: Online shoppers can buy the "Curry Tour" colorway of the Curry 12 for $140 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

4. Jordan Luka 3

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's white and gold sneakers.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic wears the Jordan Luka 3. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Player: Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic.

Shoe: The Jordan Luka 3.

Price: Online shoppers can choose between four colorways of the Jordan Luka 3 for $130 on the Foot Locker website.

5. Jordan Tatum 3

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum's white and green sneakers.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum wears the Jordan Tatum 3. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3.

Price: Online shoppers can choose buy the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway of the Jordan Tatum 3 for $125 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

6. Nike Book 1

Devin Booker's tan and white Nike sneakers.
The Nike Book 1 "Python" colorway. / Nike

Player: Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

Shoe: The Nike Book 1.

Price: Online shoppers can choose between six colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $140 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

7. Nike Ja 2

Side view of Ja Morant's blue and grey Nike basketball shoe.
The Nike Ja 2 "Pre-Heat" colorway. / Nike

Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

Shoe: The Nike Ja 2.

Price: Online shoppers can choose buy the "Pre-Heat" colorway of the Nike Ja 2 for $120 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

8. Nike KD17

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren's white and orange Nike sneakers.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren wears the Nike KD17. / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Player: Phoenix Suns power forward Kevin Durant.

Shoe: The Nike KD17.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike KD17 for $150 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

9. Nike LeBron 21

Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James' purple Nike sneakers.
Los Angeles Lakers guard LeBron James wears the Nike LeBron 21. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Shoe: The Nike LeBron 21.

Price: Online shoppers can choose from several colorways of the Nike LeBron 21 for $200 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

10. PUMA MB.04

LaMelo Ball's blue and white PUMA basketball shoes.
The PUMA MB.04 "La France" colorway. / PUMA

Player: Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball.

Shoe: The PUMA MB.04.

Price: Online shoppers can buy the "La France" colorways of the PUMA MB.04 for $125 in adult sizes on the Foot Locker website.

