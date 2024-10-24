Foot Locker Plans Party for Ja Morant's Nike Sneakers
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is back on the court after recovering from season-ending shoulder surgery last year. Morant is already making new highlights in his second signature Nike basketball shoe.
To celebrate the launch of the Nike Ja 2, Foot Locker and Nike have partnered with Morant to create an unforgettable three-day basketball-themed activation for the city of Memphis.
Introducing "The Get Up Truck" — an exclusive, community-focused pop-up rolling across the city. Fans can snag limited-edition Nike and Ja Morant products, get first dibs on the Nike Ja 2 Foundation CW, grab custom merch, and even score a chance to win tickets to a Memphis Grizzlies game.
"The Get Up Truck" kicks off on Friday, October 25. The tour will make stops throughout Memphis, including local campuses, community basketball centers, and small businesses.
With each stop, Morant's deep connection to the city will be front and center, creating an unforgettable weekend of hoops and community spirit. Schedule details include:
- October 25 Kick Off:
1 – 2 p.m. CDT at Southland Mall Foot Locker (1231 Southland Mall Suite 17, Memphis, TN 38116).
4 – 6 p.m. CDT at FedEx Forum (191 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103).
- October 26 Stops:
10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CDT at Cozy Corner (735 North Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38105).
1:30 – 3:30 p.m. CDT at Tom Lee Park Courts (422 Riverside Dr, Memphis, TN 38103).
4 – 7 p.m. CDT at FedEx Forum (191 Beale St, Memphis, TN 38103).
- October 27 Showcase: Ja Morant x Nike "The Get Up" Basketball Showcase at Snowden School (1870 North Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38112) will bring together the top players from local middle and high schools to participate in pick-up games from 12 – 6 p.m. CDT. Attendees can watch young hoopers compete, shop on-site retail experiences and more surprises throughout the day.
With the NBA season upon us, fans can expect more exciting sneaker news from Nike and Morant. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.