Forever Young: Kyrie Irving's New Sneakers Offer Wisdom
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is more than just a basketball player; he is a philosopher. The NBA All-Star has used his signature ANTA sneaker line to tell inspirational stories. Today, Kyrie and ANTA unveiled the latest colorway for the KAI 1 Speed, titled "Young at Heart" (YAH).
Designed with the mantra "You don't stop playing because you get old; you get old because you stop playing," the YAH colorway celebrates the idea of staying young in spirit through passion, energy, and movement—a sentiment that aligns perfectly with ANTA's motto, "KEEP MOVING."
The KAI 1 Speed "Young at Heart" will be available on November 16 for $125 in adult sizes at ANTA.com and select retailer partners, including Foot Locker (U.S., Europe, and Canada) and Dick's Sporting Goods.
ANTA wants you to get ready to channel your inner youth and keep moving with a colorway that celebrates life, legacy, and the thrill of the game.
The YAH colorway embodies eternal inner youth, resilience, and skill, with energized brights paired against warm neutrals to represent Drederick Irving's influence on Kyrie's journey and on the game itself.
This release isn't just about honoring a legacy; it's about living it, with each step echoing the timeless wisdom and enduring passion that Drederick imparted to his son.
Inspired by Drederick Irving, Kyrie's father, the "Young at Heart" colorway captures Drederick's wisdom, vibrancy, and unwavering dedication to the game—a passion that has shaped both his life and Kyrie's journey.
In a historic partnership, ANTA recently signed Drederick to his own signature shoe deal, making him the first father of an active NBA player to have a line within the same brand. This collaboration honors Drederick's legacy and his role in instilling Kyrie's love for the game, creating a bridge between generations.
The YAH colorway's bright, vibrant tones reflect a youthful energy and symbolize a life lived to the fullest, encouraging athletes of all ages to keep pushing forward, to play hard, and to embrace the joy of the sport.
