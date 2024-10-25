Former NFL MVP Signs Original Penguin Ambassador Deal
Almost every Sunday for 15 NFL seasons, football fans could count on "Matty Ice" performing under pressure. Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan won the 2016 NFL MVP and made the Pro Bowl four times.
Ryan retired in 2022 but is still on television every weekend. The football icon shares his insight on the set of CBS' The NFL Today. The 39-year-old always looks sharp, but his apparel is about to get even more dapper.
After celebrating its PGA Tour-bound athletes like Brian Campbell and Mason Andersen, Original Penguin welcomes a new icon to its team, Matt Ryan. Ryan officially signed with Original Penguin and PGA Tour Apparel this week.
Ryan, known for his leadership both on and off the field, underscores the alignment of values between the brands. As a brand ambassador, Ryan will bring his charisma, dedication, and passion for both sports and style to Original Penguin and PGA TOUR Apparel.
"I'm honored to partner with Perry Ellis International as an ambassador for both Original Penguin and PGA TOUR Apparel," said Ryan. "These are brands that align perfectly with my personal style—whether I'm on the golf course or enjoying time with family and friends, says Ryan.
He continued, "The versatility and attention to detail are exactly what I look for in my wardrobe, and as someone who values both comfort and style, Original Penguin and PGA TOUR Apparel are a natural fit for me."
This collaboration marks a new chapter for both Ryan and the Perry Ellis brands, creating a powerful synergy between sports and lifestyle fashion while reaching consumers who seek both functionality and diversity in their everyday wardrobe.
