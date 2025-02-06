Get Early Access to NBA All-Star Sneaker Drops at Foot Locker
NBA fans will get early access to major sneaker releases at Foot Locker.
Every major sneaker brand and sportswear retailer is bringing the heat to San Francisco for next week's NBA All-Star Weekend. However, no store is doing it bigger and better than Foot Locker.
In addition to having all of the hottest sneaker releases, Foot Locker is offering early access at certain on-site activations around the Bay Area.
With NBA All-Star 2025 quickly approaching, Foot Locker is setting the stage as the premier destination for the weekend's highly anticipated sneaker releases. Here's just a taste of what's dropping at Foot Locker:
Air Jordan 5 'Black Metallic Reimagined'
- Release Date: 2/13
- Foot Locker Pricing: $210 in adult sizes.
Air Jordan 12 'Flu Game'
- Release Date: 2/14. The Air Jordan 12 ‘Flu Game’ will be releasing early at the Foot Locker activation.
- Foot Locker Pricing: N/A.
ANTA KAI 1 Speed 'Bag Work'
- From plastic bags to perfect handles, a tribute to dedication and creativity, transforming everyday essentials into elite performance.
- Release Date: 2/13
- Foot Locker Pricing: $125 in adult sizes.
ANTA Hélà Style 'Roots'
- A fusion of heritage and versatility weaving love, support, and bold artistry into every step.
- Release Date: 2/13
- Foot Locker Pricing: $125 in adult sizes.
Nike KD18 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike KD 18. Kevin Durant’s latest signature shoe, blending responsiveness and lightweight materials for elite performance, will be the first reveal of the 18th installment of KD’s iconic signature footwear line.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: N/A.
Nike LeBron 22 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike LeBron 22 that is tailored for the next generation of trendsetters. Advanced basketball shoe offering exceptional cushioning and durability, tailored for LeBron James.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $210 in adult sizes.
Nike Ja 2 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike Ja 2. Ja Morant’s signature model is focused on speed, explosiveness and agility, with this design providing a bold ‘bling’ execution.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $550 in adult sizes.
Nike Ja 2 Scratch 'Black Label'
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $250 in adult sizes.
Nike Book 1 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike Book 1 is crafted with a blend of classic style and modern finish. Devin Booker’s signature line emphasizes sleek aesthetics and balanced performance.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $170 in adult sizes.
Nike Giannis Freak 6 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike Giannis. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s shoe series, featuring Zoom Air cushioning and a design tailored for powerful play takes on a reflective camo radiant upper with color shifting properties.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $160 in adult sizes.
Nike Sabrina 2 'Black Label'
- Exclusive black colorway of the Nike Sabrina. Sabrina Ionescu’s signature basketball shoe, designed for versatility and comfort on the court boasts an all-new embroidery pattern built to strike under the lights.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $150 in adult sizes.
Nike G.T. Hustle 3 'Black Label' "Victor Wembanyama"
- The G.T. Hustle 3 ‘Black Label’ is for the one who’s up next, featuring an extraterrestrial graphic paired with Wemby’s alien logo and a glow-in-the-dark alien footprint.
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $210 in adult sizes.
Nike G.T. Cut 3 Turbo 'Black Label'
- Release Date: 2/14
- Foot Locker Pricing: $210 in adult sizes.
Nike Air Foamposite One Galaxy
- The Air Foamposite One has looked like something from another world the moment it hit the hardwood in 1997. 2012 further cemented its other-worldly roots, bringing us a Galaxy-inspired Air Foamposite One unlike anything we’d seen before. A constellation graphic took over the molded Foamposite upper and came together with a glow-in-the-dark outsole. It even had "Remove Before Flight" tags and the iconic Penny Hardaway 1 Cent logo. Out. Of. This. World. Now in 2025, the Air Foamposite One “Galaxy” is back for a new generation with no detail overlooked. Constellation graphics, glow-in-the-dark outsoles, Flight tags—it’s all there.
- Release Date: 2/15
- Foot Locker Pricing: $230 in adult sizes.
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'ASW'
- Release Date: 2/13. The Nike Kobe VI in an All-Star Weekend colorway
will be releasing early at the Foot Locker activation.
- Foot Locker Pricing: $190 in adult sizes.
Nike Zoom KD 4 'Scoring Title'
- The Nike Zoom KD 4 celebrates Kevin’s elite career in a classic KD silhouette. True to the original, the Zoom KD IV comes in vibrant Photo Blue and Tour Yellow, honoring the team colors he wore while collecting his scoring titles. Equipped with its signature midfoot strap and Air Zoom cushioning, this reissue comes complete with geometric patterns and graphics that nod to his accolades.
- Release Date: 2/13
- Foot Locker Pricing: $130 in adult sizes.
Nike Zoom KD 4 'MVP'
- In 2014, just five days before Mother's Day, Kevin Durant gave one of the most sincere, heartfelt MVP acceptance speeches ever recorded. His speech cemented what fans of basketball always knew: that his mother, Wanda, courtside at so many of his games, is "the real MVP." This edition of the KD 4 honors the message he delivered to his mother on that day—and all the mothers out there making sacrifices for their children. The clean upper pairs Summit White and Metallic Gold with bold pops of Hyper Royal for a cool, crisp finish. A 3-D basketball trophy emblem emerges from the tongue logo, while special excerpts from his speech adorn the inner midfoot strap and insole. The inner tongue features his mother's name, "Wanda" with a golden rose to show some love.
- Release Date: 2/16
- Foot Locker Pricing: $150 in adult sizes.
