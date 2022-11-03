Five Affordable Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

Skip to main content
How To Buy Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

How To Buy Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

How fans can purchase Adidas, Air Jordan, and Nike shoes worn during NBA games on November 2, 2022.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

How fans can purchase Adidas, Air Jordan, and Nike shoes worn during NBA games on November 2, 2022.

Every night NBA players compete on the court, and so do sneaker companies. Brands like Adidas and Nike battle for viewers' attention across the globe.

Many players in the association wear rare basketball shoes that cost several hundred dollars. However, anytime we spot pros wearing shoes that cost less than $200, we try to highlight it for fans. Below are five affordable basketball shoes worn in the NBA last night.

Jordan Luka 1

White and blue Jordan Luka shoes.

Obi Toppin wearing the Jordan Luka 1.

Player: Obi Toppin

Shoe: Jordan Luka 1 'Legend of 7'

How to Buy: The Jordan Luka 1 is currently sold out on the Jordan Brand website. However, it is still available for $110 on the Hibbett website. Fans can expect more colorways to drop soon.

Air Jordan 37

Tan and black Air Jordan 37 shoes.

Jayson Tatum wearing the Air Jordan 37.

Player: Jayson Tatum

Shoe: Air Jordan 37 'Tatum PE'

How to Buy: Fans can choose between three colorways of the Air Jordan 37 on Nike's website. The shoes cost $185 in adult sizes.

Adidas Trae Young 2

View of Trae Young's multi-color Adidas shoes.

Trae Young wearing the Adidas Trae Young 2.

Player: Trae Young

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shoe: Adidas Trae Young 2 'PE'

How to Buy: Fans can choose from four colorways on the Adidas Trae Young 2 on the Adidas website. The shoes cost $140 in adult sizes.

Nike PG 6

View of pink and blue Nike PG shoes.

Nikola Vucevic wearing the Nike PG 6.

Player: Nikola Vucevic

Shoe: Nike PG 6 'Painted Swoosh'

How to Buy: The Nike PG 6 is available in three colorways on Nike's website for $110 in adult sizes. Fans looking for this exact colorway can find it on sneaker resale sites like eBay, StockX, and GOAT.

Nike Kyrie Infinity

View of pink and white Nike Kyrie shoes.

Darius Garland wearing the Nike Kyrie Infinity.

Player: Darius Garland

Shoe: Nike Kyrie Infinity 'PE'

How to Buy: Fans choose between seven different colorways of the Nike Kyrie Infinity on Nike's website. The shoes are on sale and cost between $71-$79 in adult sizes.

Recommended For You

Giannis Antetokounmpo Forces Teammates to Wear His Shoes

DeMar DeRozan Wears Three Pairs of Rare Kicks

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

In This Article (9)

Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Jayson Tatum
Jayson Tatum
Trae Young
Trae Young
Paul George
Paul George
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic

White and blue Jordan Luka shoes.
News

Five Affordable Shoes Worn in NBA Last Night

By Pat Benson
View of Bryce Harper's cleats as he stands on first base.
News

Under Armour Puts Special Spin on Bryce Harper's Cleats

By Pat Benson
Kyrie Irving sighs after a foul call.
News

Nike Issues Statement on Kyrie Irving

By Pat Benson
Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after a foul call.
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Teammates Wear His Nike Shoes

By Pat Benson
Black and red Nike LeBron shoes.
News

Tyler Herro Wears Nike LeBron 20 in Miami Heat Colorway

By Pat Benson
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan looks on during a game.
News

DeMar DeRozan Wore Multiple Rare Sneakers During Bulls Game

By Pat Benson
Donovan Peoples-Jones arrives to game in costume.
News

Cleveland Browns Receiver Wears Hilarious Costume with Nike Dunks

By Pat Benson
View of black, blue, and white Nike Kobe shoes.
News

Ten Best Shoes Worn in the NBA During October

By Pat Benson