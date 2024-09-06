Isaiah Likely Put Deion's Nike Cleats in the Spotlight
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders dominates the storylines every Saturday throughout the fall. But "Coach Prime" is so magnetic that he even stole the spotlight during the NFL's season opener on Thursday night - or at least his signature footwear did.
The final play of Thursday night's game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs came down to a video review. Ravens wide receiver Isaiah Likely caught a near-touchdown reception that could have tied the game at the end of regulation.
After several gut-wrenching moments, the referees concluded that Likely landed out of bounds by just the length of his big toe. Combine that drama with Likely's nine receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown, and fans got plenty of looks at Likely's Nike cleats last night.
The Ravens wide receiver wore the Nike Vapor Edge '96 TD. The performance cleats are an upgraded version of Sanders' signature shoes from the 1990s that are quickly taking over the current football landscape.
The Nike Vapor Edge '96 TD 'Diamond Turf' colorway was released in June 2024 for $220 on the Nike website. The cleats quickly sold out online and now cost over $300 on most sneaker resale websites.
The 'Diamond Turf' colorway sports a black nubuck upper with white claw marks on the synthetic underlays. Gold detailing and 'Prime' branding provide the finishing touches to the iconic kicks.
The NFL season is just getting started, so football fans can expect to see a lot more of Sanders' legendary footwear on and off the field. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NFL and beyond.