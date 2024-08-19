Isaiah Thomas Says Nike Kobe 3 Low Is On The Way
NBA veteran Isaiah Thomas is known for his long career, which is highlighted by his incredible run with the Boston Celtics last decade. However, many fans associate the two-time NBA All-Star with his impressive sneaker rotation on the court.
Thomas, a Nike athlete, was a friend of Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. Thomas has always worn Nike Kobe sneakers, even receiving a player-exclusive colorway that was eventually released to the public (the Nike Kobe A.D. "Mighty I.T.").
So when Thomas talks about Bryant's basketball shoes, fans listen. The fan-operated Instagram account @mambakixx recently posted an old picture of former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma wearing the Nike Kobe 3 in the "MVP" colorway.
Thomas chimed in with a bold claim in the comment section. Thomas posted, "I seen the low top version of these OMG!!! Can't wait till they drop." Social media users can see a screenshot of Thomas's comment in the Instagram post below.
While some social media users questioned Thomas's claim, it was music to the ears of other fans. Nike began releasing retro models with modest technical upgrades (called the Protro line) from Bryant's iconic sneaker catalog in 2018.
So far, Bryant's first, fourth, fifth, sixth, and soon, the ninth, have all enjoyed recent retro releases for the Protro. However, there have been no official announcements for the Nike Kobe 3 to enjoy a retro release. The diamond-plated sneaker only re-released once as part of the Prelude line.
Many nostalgic fans look back fondly on Bryant's third signature sneaker. The Nike Kobe 3 was originally released in 2008 and worn during Bryant's MVP season. It was released in several Lakers-inspired colorways.
Unfortunately for the model, it quickly became overlooked by the Nike Hyperdunk and the Nike Kobe 4, which ushered in the low-top era of basketball shoes.
Thomas's claim about a low-cut version of the Nike Kobe 3 is certainly exciting. It would be Nike's most significant change to any of Bryant's original sneakers. Whether it drops in its original silhouette or a modified version, many hoopers will be pleased.
Thomas finished the 2023-24 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns and is currently a free agent. Hopefully, we see him back on the court this upcoming season in a new pair of Nike Kobe sneakers. Fans can follow Kicks on SI for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
