It's Dame Time: Adidas Launches Damian Lillard's 9th Sneaker
Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard debuted his 9th signature sneaker with adidas during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. After months of anticipation, the adidas Dame 9 has finally arrived for the rest of the world.
On Monday, adidas Basketball unveiled the latest iteration of the Dame franchise. The adidas Dame 9 is the lightest sneaker in Lillard's legendary line, designed to meet the demands of the athlete whose game is always on, with innovative features catered towards the most powerful players.
As always, athletes and fans can count on Lillard's signature sneakers to deliver the most bang (Mike Breen voice) for their buck. The tech specs are below:
- 14.5 oz: Lightweight to increase mobility.
- Internal Lycra Bootie: Comfortable yet stable internal construction at ankle for support throughout cutting and jumping.
- Lightstrike: Lightweight and zoned cushioning in the midsole to protect the foot and reduce weight.
- Strategic Grip: Multi-directional pattern & density outsole customized for agility, grip and comfort through cuts and foot striking.
- Total Torsion: Stiffness and support throughout the entire full- length foot to maximize force transfer.
- Nubuck Toe Cap: Reinforced durability and protection on high abrasion area.
The adidas Dame 9 is launching in two limited-edition colorways in collaboration with BAPE. The limited edition collaboration also includes apparel.
The full collection features a selection of apparel pieces including a reversible mesh black SOLID CAMO jersey with adidas' Dame logo on one side and BAPE's iconic college graphic on the other, matching mesh black SOLID CAMO shorts, co-branded socks, and a special edition Damian Lillard BABY MILO t-shirt.
Lillard collection will retail for $25–$160 and will be available on CONFIRMED, the adidas App, via selected retailers, and BAPE.COM on August 31, 2024. Online shoppers can check out Lillard's collection on the adidas website.
"Whether you're making headlines in clutch moments or just pulling up in style, we've got you," says Damian Lillard. "This shoe is built for endurance, embodying the relentless grind and dedication it takes to rise to the top. It's for the grinders, the dreamers, and everyone ready to elevate their game. It's always Dame Time."
Lillard has carved his place in basketball history thanks to his eight NBA All-Star Games and nine signature sneakers, but today's sneaker release is proof that the best is yet to come.
Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.