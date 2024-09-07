Jalen Hurts Debuted Air Jordan 3 'Brazil' Against Packers
It was not the prettiest game, but the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in their season opener on Friday night. While the game was a mess, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore some aesthetically pleasing kicks.
Hurts used his footwear to celebrate the fans in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Before switching to a pair of his white and black Air Jordan 11 cleats, Hurts started the game in a vibrant player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 3.
The veteran NFL quarterback and Jordan Brand athlete debuted an unreleased 'Brazil' colorway of the Air Jordan 3. The 'Brazil' cleats sported a white leather upper with purple mudguards, yellow laces, and teal lining.
Since signing a sneaker deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023, Hurts has regularly rocked an impressive rotation of player-exclusive cleats. Much of Hurts' footwear comes in Eagles colors, but last night was the first time he stepped outside of his comfort zone.
While many athletes and fans would love to get their hands on the 'Brazil' cleats (or a sneaker version), the kicks will unfortunately never be released to the public. The silver lining is that online shoppers can buy Air Jordan 3 cleats in the iconic 'Black Cement' colorway for $190 on the Jordan Brand website.
