Jalen Hurts Debuts Air Jordan 1 "Unbannable" Cleats in Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts just stepped onto the field for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, and his footwear did not disappoint. Hurts is wearing a special player-exclusive colorway of the Air Jordan 1 for the biggest game of his NFL career.
The red and black cleats are an homage to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. Earlier this year, Jordan Brand kicked off its 40 Years of Greatness campaign. Hurts is the face of Jordan Brand in the NFL and has played a key role in the marketing.
In 1985, Jordan changed sports and sneaker history by wearing his game-changing red and black Air Jordan 1 basketball shoes. The NBA tried to ban the kicks, but Nike paid the fine, and the rest was history.
Greatness is unbannable. As the Eagles' Hurts competes in Super Bowl LIX, his cleats represent this timeless truth. The Jumpman, a symbol that transcends sport and culture, continues to prove that true greatness knows no boundaries – from the court to the gridiron.
The standard of greatness set by Jordan transcends the basketball court, inspiring a new generation of athletes who refuse to accept limits. Hurts embodies this spirit as he takes the field, proving that whether on your feet, cleats, or jersey, the Jumpman represents one clear message: Greatness is the expectation.
As Jordan Brand's influence continues to expand into new arenas, these player-exclusive cleats represent the Brand's enduring impact on sport and culture. The legacy that began with one player's defiance of gravity has evolved into a global movement that declares what we've always known: You can't ban greatness.
Hurts cleats feature the familiar red and black "Chicago" colorway with some important details. The Swoosh logo is blacked out with a bar as a nod to the "banned" theme of the campaign, while "Unbannable" appears on the heels.
As part of the campaign, Jordan Brand has launched commercials and viral stunts that reimagine sneaker history without the Air Jordan 1. However, the first move of the bold marketing involved Hurts on December 23. Hurts broke the NFL dress code by wearing Air Jordan 11 cleats in two-toned green colors.
The NFL slapped Hurts with a fine for his multi-colored Air Jordans. Naturally, Jordan Brand paid the fine. In an official statement, Jumpman said, "We're paying the fine" and "You can't ban greatness."
Hurts signed a footwear and apparel deal with Jordan Brand in August 2023. Since then, the All-Pro quarterback has regularly debuted player-exclusive Air Jordan cleats in Eagles colors. However, his "Unbannable" red and black kicks might be Jumpman's best work yet.
Regardless of the outcome in Super Bowl LIX, Hurts has already made sneaker history. The 26-year-old personifies the overarching theme of Jordan Brand's year-long campaign; Jumpman has transcended basketball to become a global influence for athletes, artists, and change-makers.
