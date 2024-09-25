Jaylen Brown Turned Down $50 Million to Launch His Sneaker Brand
NBA Finals MVP and Boston Celtics champion Jaylen Brown has officially launched his debut performance brand, 741, marking a bold new chapter in his career.
According to the company's press release, Brown turned down over $50 million in endorsement deals from major sneaker companies to pursue full ownership and creative control of his own brand. Additionally, 741 is now available for pre-order at www.741performance.com, with products set to go live for sale on October 22, 2024, both online and at select retailers.
The name 741 carries a deep personal significance for Brown, rooted in his connection to numbers and their spiritual meanings. Throughout his life, the numbers 7, 4, and 1 have appeared frequently, each representing spiritual awakening, hard work, and new beginnings, respectively.
Together, these numbers align with Brown's decision to step out on faith and pursue his own path, defying industry norms to create something truly reflective of his values. Brown said, "741 is more than just a sneaker brand—it's a statement about independence, creativity, and ownership."
With the launch of 741, Brown's company aims to achieve four unprecedented goals in the sneaker and apparel industry. First, 741 is dedicated to creating technologically advanced, performance-driven products with no compromises in design or functionality.
Second, it introduces a new economic model for endorsed athletes, giving them more ownership and control over their brands. Third, 741 ensures accessibility for all households, offering high-performance products at an affordable price.
Finally, the company is committed to providing career opportunities to aspiring professionals from underserved communities, opening doors in all areas of performance and fashion retail.
He described the decision to turn down $50 million in offers as a necessary step toward building something lasting, stating, "The understanding of ownership and value is what's important for the next generation of athletes. It's time to think different and be different… create new ideas. It's time to create more value for everyone involved, from athletes to consumers to employees and the communities that support them".
Brown also made the bold claim that his inspiration for launching his own brand also came from Kobe Bryant, who, before his passing, was preparing to start his own independent sneaker line. Brown, a longtime fan of Bryant, was deeply moved by his vision.
"Kobe's journey taught me about being fearless and pushing sports, along with society, to new heights. That's the mindset I'm bringing to 741," said Brown, noting that the timing was right after signing one of the largest contracts in NBA history.
The Celtics held their NBA Media Day on Tuesday, but Brown's announcement is the biggest story of the day.