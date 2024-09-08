Joe Burrow Returns to Action in Rare 'Orange Lobster' Cleats
The Cincinnati Bengals promoted their season opener against the New England Patriots by hyping up their all-orange uniforms. While the Bengals lost the game 16-10, the day was not a total loss.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his highly anticipated return to action and did not disappoint. Burrow completed 21-29 passes for 164 yards and debuted some impressive custom cleats in the process.
The Pro Bowl quarterback is known for his sense of style off the field, so he made the most out of the big day. Burrow wore a custom pair of Air Jordan 1 cleats in an orange and white colorway.
The kicks draw inspiration from the iconic Nike SB Dunk 'Orange Lobster' colorway. For reference, the 'Orange Lobster' sneakers dropped in December 2022 for $120 and now cost upwards of $800 on the sneaker resale website StockX.
However, Burrow's cleats are one-of-one. The custom sneaker artist Joe Castro of Arts Undefined reimagined the Air Jordan 1 with a bright orange upper and white detailing. Burrow's jersey No. 9 on the tongues provides the finishing touches to the kicks.
Burrow has been a Nike athlete since he started his NFL career, but he has been shying away from the brand lately. He turned his Nike socks inside out today and recently teamed up with Alo Yoga on the brand's new running shoe.
Burrow and the Bengals did not get the win today, but it is a long season. That is good news for the sneaker community, as Burrow will treat them to more heat throughout the year. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.