Jordan Poole's Nike Sneakers Have an Official Release Date
Winning an NBA Championship changes a player's career forever. Look no further than Washington Wizards combo guard Jordan Poole. Despite no longer playing for the Golden State Wizards, Poole is still considered a star in the league.
Fans can debate whether the volume shooter is an elite player, but Nike has decided to invest in Poole. The 25-year-old is face of the Nike GT Cut basketball shoe line and has his own player-exclusive colorway dropping soon.
The Nike GT Cut 3 "Beach" is scheduled to be released on Monday, November 11 (the same day the Wizards take on the Houston Rockets). Online shoppers will be able to buy Poole's player-exclusive shoes for $190 in adult sizes.
While it is not a signature sneaker, a player-exclusive model is the next best thing. Poole's colorway sports a white upper with yellow detailing and gold Swoosh logos. Poole's logo appears on the back heels.
News of Poole's player-exclusive sneaker first broke in August, and it left many fans surprised that he was receiving the honor. He now plays for a small-market team and has not yet made an NBA All-Star Game.
The Nike GT Cut 3 is currently available in multiple colorways in full-family sizing on the Nike website. Athletes and fans can monitor the brand's website as we get closer to the official launch date of Poole's hoop shoes.
However, Poole's potential is undeniable. Nike recognizes that Poole has a strong fanbase and is capable of making highlight plays every night of the NBA season.