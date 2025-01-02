Jordan Poole Rips Nike for Not Releasing His Sneakers
Once again, the Washington Wizards are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. Despite the Wizards' 6-25 record so far, Jordan Poole is having the best season of his young career.
The Wizards shooting guard is averaging a career-high 21.7 points and 4.9 assists. Additionally, Poole continues to make noise in the sneaker industry. Poole has been the face of the Nike G.T. Cut line for over a year and a half.
However, Poole may have crossed the line with his sneaker sponsor following his 30-point performance against the Chicago Bulls last night.
When asked about his player-exclusive colorways, Poole said only one pair is expected to hit shelves. Poole's Nike GT Cut 3 in the white and gold colorway hit shelves in November for $190 and sold out in almost every size on the Nike website.
Poole referenced other colorways he has worn on the court before imploring fans to start a petition to "tell Nike to get my s*** out there."
The 25-year-old made the comment in gest with a smile on his face. But there is truth in humor, and Poole's player-exclusive colorways are popular among athletes and fans.
In August 2023, Poole signed a long-term contract extension with Nike. The deal included plans to make Poole the face of the Nike G.T. Cut series. The former NBA Champion has appeared in multiple social media ads for the performance basketball shoes.
While Poole's sneaker deal does not include a signature line, it is an elevated contract compared to the vast majority of NBA players. Basketball fans can continue to expect Poole to represent Nike despite any frustrations he has with the brand.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.