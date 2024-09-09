Justin Jefferson Wore Provocative New Cleats in Vikings Win
The Minnesota Vikings dominated the New York Giants 28-6 in Week 1 of the NFL regular season. While there was plenty of credit to go around, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson played a large part in the victory.
Jefferson caught four passes for 59 yards and a touchdown. In addition to performing at a high level, Jefferson also elevated Under Armour with his play and bravado.
For the first week of the season, Under Armour created special 'Keeping Receipts' player-exclusive cleats for Jefferson. The design drew inspiration from the doubt and 'not good enough' narrative before Jefferson's NFL career.
The cleats are custom Under Armour Blur Smoke 2.0 cleats specifically designed in collaboration with Jefferson himself. The performance model combines Under Armour's unbeatable technology with Jefferson's unwavering confidence.
The UA Blur cleats are one of the fastest in the field of play and offer an elevated design for those who love to show off their style while still maintaining their strong performance elements.
The cleat features a matte black plate with white paint splatter. Of course, the Blur Smoke's unique build and flexible design help athletes find their extra gear so they can dominate every inch of the field.
Additional design aspects include an upper filled with some of Jefferson's favorite motivational quotes, his injury report, and stats from his best games to remind himself of where he has been and where he is going.
Jefferson also wore Men's UA Blur Football Gloves featuring a matching design. The cleats are available online now for $130 in adult sizes at UA.com and Dick's Sporting Goods.
The NFL season is just getting started, and there has been no shortage of exciting footwear storylines. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneakers news from the NFL and beyond.