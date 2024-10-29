Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Adidas Sneakers Get More Iconic Styles
The NBA season has tipped off, and the Los Angeles Lakers are back to their old ways of dominating on the hardwood. If it did not feel enough like showtime already, adidas has relaunched Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's signature sneaker line.
Abdul-Jabbar wore adidas throughout his legendary NBA career. After making history with the UCLA Bruins and the Milwaukee Bucks, "Cap" took on legendary status wearing the Three Stripes with the Lakers.
On Tuesday morning, adidas Basketball unveiled new colorways of the Jabbar OG Collection – a continuation of the Basketball Hall of Famer's signature franchise. Once meant for the basketball court, these old-school hoop shoes perfectly reflect today's fashion trends.
These styles are more than general-release colorways. Adidas has enlisted the help of a popular Southern California-based brand. UNDFTD, known for its deep roots in streetwear and sneaker culture, will lead storytelling on this pack by bridging basketball heritage and fashion.
The Jabbar OG Hi retails for $110, and the Lo retails for $100 and will be available exclusively at UNDFTD beginning November 6 before releasing globally on November 15, 2024. Additionally, online shoppers can check out new and retro basketball shoes on the adidas website.
The new launch stays true to the original design, celebrating Jabbar's legacy. Key design features include the premium smooth leather covering the tongue and upper, providing a sleek and timeless appearance. Plus, the suede toe cap adds texture and a refined contrast, ensuring both durability and a distinctive look.
Meanwhile, the gold foil logos on the tongue and heel elevate the classic design, paying homage to Jabbar's legendary career. Not to be forgotten, the signature adidas branding is represented with tumbled leather 3-stripes, adding texture and distinction to the sides.
The NBA season is here, and adidas is already racking up points with the help of a Lakers legend. Stay locked into Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and the rest of the sports world.