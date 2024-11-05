Klay Thompson's 10th Signature Sneaker Launches This Week
The NBA season is well underway, and it remains strange to see Klay Thompson in a Dallas Mavericks uniform. Despite the change in scenery, most things remain the same for the five-time NBA All-Star.
Thompson continues to get buckets, averaging roughly 15 points per game. Additionally, his signature sneaker line with ANTA continues to produce exciting new installments each year. This week, ANTA and Thompson officially celebrate a decade of sneaker excellence.
Thompson has worn his 10th signature sneaker on the floor throughout this season. Later this week, the ANTA KT10 will finally hit shelves. Below is everything athletes and fans must know about the hoop shoes.
The ANTA KT10 officially launches in two colorways for $130 in adult sizes on Thursday, November 7. Online shoppers can buy the performance basketball shoes at ANTA, Shoe Palace, KICKS CREW, and other select retailers.
Change and time remain are the themes of Thompson's 10th basketball shoe. The first two colorways to be released are called "Crossing Time" and "Time Capsule."
According to the Chinese sportswear brand, the "Crossing Time" comes from the ten years that Thompson and ANTA have gone through together. The yellow reflects hope's dawn, the vibrant red symbolizes enthusiasm and aggression, and the blue represents focus.
Meanwhile, the "Time Capsule" design symbolizes key memories and achievements sealed for future appreciation. The black and white colors represent timelessness, while gold symbolizes precious memories and endless glory.
The ANTA KT10 boasts an enhanced upper wrap with Nylon thread inspired by the classic support of cable-stayed bridges. The embedded TPU in the midsole is paired with full-palm nitrogen technology to boost and cushion. Lastly, the multi-directional non-slip traction pattern offers a grippy ride on the floor.
Thompson first signed a sneaker deal with ANTA in 2014 before agreeing to a ten-year, $80 million contract extension in 2017. Basketball fans can expect to see Thompson wearing ANTA on NBA courts through the 2026-27 season.
The ANTA KT10 looks promising and will only become more popular as Thompson lights up the scoreboard for the Mavericks this season.