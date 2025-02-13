Klay Thompson Plans Major Sneaker Event in Bay Area for NBA All-Star Weekend
The 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend will soon tip off in San Francisco, California. Shoe Palace and ANTA are celebrating the occasion with a special-edition sneaker release dedicated to Bay Area basketball icon Klay Thompson.
The Dallas Mavericks shooting guard has already cemented his place in basketball history with his elite shooting, championship legacy, and deep connection to the city during his tenure with the Golden State Warriors.
To honor his impact, Shoe Palace and ANTA have spent the past year crafting two exclusive sneaker designs inspired by Klay's greatness and San Francisco's culture. Klay will debut the KTX "Moneyball" colorway in tonight's game against his former Bay Area team.
This exclusive duo of KTX colorways pays tribute to Thompson's historic 2016 Three-Point Contest win and San Francisco's rich history in currency and craftsmanship.
The '$3 Coin' - The matte gold upper symbolizes the rare $3 coin produced at the historic San Francisco Mint. The iced-out outsole features gold flecks, while lenticular details highlight the significance of this coveted piece of currency.
The 'Moneyball' – A mint green upper nods to the final 'Moneyball' shot that secured Klay's 2016 Three-Point Contest win. Inspired by the intricate details found on printed money, a guilloche pattern is featured on the toe box and heel, with holographic accents enhancing the shoe's storytelling.
Holographic details were also used, particularly the stripe down the tongue, mimicking the security stripes found on currency to prevent counterfeiting.
Lastly, both sneakers come in a custom-designed shoe box that resembles a steel safety deposit box with an iridescent finish, elevating the storytelling and premium nature of the release.
Both pairs will be released on February 12, 2025, exclusively at select Bay Area Shoe Palace locations and online at ANTA.com and ShoePalace.com.
To unite the community in celebration of Klay, the Bay, and basketball, Shoe Palace and ANTA are hosting a one-of-a-kind basketball experience at Treasure Island on Saturday, February 15, from 1-5 p.m.
The free event will feature a 3-Point Shootout, a Clear the Rack Challenge, and Exclusive Prizes and giveaways—including a chance to win a pair of KTXs. Bay Area basketball fans won't miss this high-energy event, where Shoe Palace and ANTA bring hoops culture to life.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
The adidas Anthony Edwards 1 Low "Champagne Metallic" drops this weekend.
Ernie Johnson discusses his plans for NBA All-Star Weekend, basketball controversies, and sneakers.
Caitlin Clark's player-exclusive Nike Kobe shoes are dropping in Indiana Fever colors.
Ja Morant debuted the Nike Ja 2 "Black Label" ahead of its limited-release.
The Nike Kobe 6 "Sail" hits shelves ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend.