Kyler Murray's Spicy Pregame Outfit Stuns Arizona Cardinals Fans
The NFL preseason has concluded, and now fans are reacting to the first exhibition games. On Sunday afternoon, the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Denver Broncos 38-12 to conclude their winless preseason campaign.
While Cardinals quarterback Kylar Murray did not play in any of the preseason games, he still made highlights. Murray wore a stylish yet provocative pregame outfit to Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.
Cardinals fans were shocked to see the face of their franchise rocking an ultra-rare pair of kicks paired with some equally attention-grabbing pants.
Thanks to the Instagram account @blitzfits, we got a great look at Murray's tunnel outfit. Murray wore a black beanie, white tee shirt, green pants with the word "sex" printed in yellow, and gold Louis Vuitton x Nike sneakers.
As always, our focus is on the footwear. Murray wore the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 in the 'Metallic Gold' colorway. The sneakers were released for $2,750 in July 2022. They now have an average resale price of $4,300 on StockX.
In a rare collaboration between, Louis Vuitton reimagined one of Nike's most popular sneakers. The late great fashion designer Virgil Abloh's innovative spirit shined through with premium materials and a luxurious design.
The sneakers sport a gold-coated canvas upper with a debossed Monogram print and Abloh's signature Helvetica text on the medial side. Additional branding includes 'Louis Vuitton Air' tongue tags, a Nike Swoosh logo outlined in tonal zigzag stitching, and the fashion house's logo stamped on the heel tab.
To be the face of an NFL franchise requires a lot of confidence, and Murray certainly possesses plenty of that. It's not easy pulling off such an outfit, but the 27-year-old has made a career out of defying conventional thinking.
The NFL preseason is in the books, and now we are gearing up for games that truly matter. There will be plenty of exciting sneaker news this year