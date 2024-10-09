Kyrie Irving's ANTA 'Moccasin' Sneakers Drop This Week
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving grabbed the attention of basketball fans during the NBA Playoffs with his moccasin-inspired sneakers. Now, the highly anticipated kicks are finally hitting shelves.
Irving and ANTA have proudly announced the release of the highly anticipated ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà" colorway. This addition to Irving's signature line is a tribute to his Native American heritage, blending cultural significance with cutting-edge design.
The ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà," named after Irving's gifted Lakota name meaning "Little Mountain," features a deep brown suede upper and a golden outsole.
These elements, inspired by the rich earthen tones of ancestral landscapes, create a shoe as visually powerful as Irving's presence on the court. Intricate embroidery on the collar celebrates his fearless warrior spirit, leading both on and off the court.
The ANTA KAI 1 Chief Hélà will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 12. The basketball shoes will be sold for $125 in adult sizes exclusively at ANTA.com and select retailers, including new partners Social Status, as well as Sneaker Politics.
"The Chief Hélà colorway reflects Kyrie's roots, deeply grounded in the support of his family and heritage," said Shaneika Warden, Color Design Director. "We wanted to capture that energy and bring it to life through this design, allowing fans to connect with Kyrie's lineage every time they lace up."
The ANTA KAI 1 "Chief Hélà" made its public debut on May 22, 2024 as Kyrie Irving led the Dallas Mavericks to a thrilling 108-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, exhibiting peak performance as he scored 30 points in style.
Social media was abuzz as Irving debuted the hoop shoes featuring fringes resembling those of moccasins. The fringes on moccasins often serve both decorative and cultural purposes, traditionally symbolizing the wearer's connection to their heritage, particularly among Indigenous peoples.
The fringes add an element of style, giving the moccasins a unique and distinctive look, reflecting a blend of functionality, tradition, and personal expression.
"Kyrie Irving's deep connection to our Lakota heritage shines through in every step of his journey, and the 'Chief Hélà' shoe is a reflection of that bond. The shoe carries not just the spirit of the land, but the strength and wisdom of our people.
By honoring his Lakota name, 'Hélà,' Kyrie is helping to share our culture with the world in a way that celebrates both tradition and progress," stated Kyrie's thuwin (auntie), Charlotte Mountain of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.
