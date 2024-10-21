Kyrie Irving's ANTA Sneakers Get "Speed Tribe" Colorway
The 2024-25 NBA regular season tips off this week, and the Dallas Mavericks will begin their journey to repeat as Western Conference Champions. Meanwhile, Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving continues his journey through the league and footwear industry.
On Monday morning, ANTA proudly announced the release of the KAI 1 "Speed Tribe." It is a vibrant new colorway that draws inspiration from the ever-growing family Irving builds along his journey, on and off the court.
The "Speed Tribe" celebrates the powerful connection between Irving, his fans, friends, and family, embodying the spirit of unity, love, and peace instilled in him by his father, Dred Irving.
The KAI 1 Speed Tribe represents more than just a shoe—it symbolizes the inclusive and diverse community Irving continues to build through his positive mindset and the values his father taught him. The foundation of peace and unity that Dred instilled in Kyrie is reflected in every design element, welcoming all to be part of the Tribe.
"The KAI 1 Speed Tribe represents the journey I've been on, not just as a player, but as a person who is constantly learning from the people around me—my family, my friends, and my fans," said Irving.
Irving continued, "This colorway is a tribute to the unity, love, and strength I've gained from my tribe, both on and off the court. We are more powerful united, and I believe it's essential to learn from those who paved the way and sacrificed for us to be here today. This shoe is a reminder that we move forward together, and I'm inviting everyone to be a part of this journey with me."
Graphically, the pattern on the KAI 1 Speed Tribe illustrates the harmony and connection that define Irving's community, with a bold use of color representing "all walks of life"—black, brown, white, yellow, and red. This inclusive design reflects Irving's belief in bringing people together, no matter their background or journey, and invites everyone to join in the celebration of family and unity.
ANTA sneaker designer Astin Davis said, "Working on the KAI 1 Speed Tribe was about more than just creating a shoe—it was about driving home Kai's message. The inspiration came from Kyrie's personal journey and the strong connections he shares with those around him."
Davis continued, "Every element, from the vibrant colors to the intricate patterns, is a reflection of unity and the strength we have when we come together. This shoe is a celebration of that journey and an invitation for everyone to join the Tribe."
The combination of vibrant colors on the KAI 1 Speed Tribe represents the loving bonds that create peace and unity, serving as a tribute to Irving's personal relationships and the foundation Dred established in him from a young age. Every detail is crafted to honor the values of loyalty, connection, and growth that define the Tribe.
With the release of the KAI 1 Speed Tribe, Irving and ANTA invite everyone—whether they are lifelong fans or new followers of the journey—to become part of this inclusive family and celebrate the Tribe.
The KAI 1 Speed Tribe will be available starting Saturday, October 26. Shoppers can find the sneakers in adult sizes ($125) and kid sizes ($100) on ANTA.com and at all Foot Locker locations. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.