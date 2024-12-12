Kyrie Irving is Dropping Exclusive Sneakers Over the Next 11 Days
The holiday season is upon us, and Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving is in the giving mood as is always the case with the NBA All-Star.
This week, Irving and his sneaker sponsor, ANTA, proudly announced 11 Days, a global holiday program that celebrates basketball culture and brings joy to underserved communities.
The initiative started yesterday and will run for 11 consecutive days, giving consumers opportunities to purchase limited edition products, with a portion of their purchases benefiting communities worldwide in addition to exclusive product giveaways in the United States.
The 11 Days initiative highlights Irving's and ANTA's shared commitment to using their platform to inspire consumers to celebrate their love of basketball.
Each day will feature a unique giveaway with exclusive products from Kyrie's collaboration with ANTA, such as the ANTA Kai 1 'Love,' Anta Hélà Style Ivory & Totem, Anta Kai 1 '11 Games', Kids Anta Kai 1 'Blue Aura,' or the Anta Hélà Padded Jacket, including sneakers, apparel, and more.
These giveaways will surprise fans in the United States and China, ensuring a global celebration of the partnership's creativity and generosity.
In the United States, the initiative will focus on connecting with Kyrie Irving's most passionate supporters through random surprise-and-delight giveaways, ensuring that the joy of basketball reaches the hearts of those who love it most.
Through fan clubs and direct outreach to individuals advocating for Irving's products, the program will create unforgettable moments of joy by delivering gift packages containing exclusive ANTA gear.
Meanwhile, in China, ANTA will continue its tradition of meaningful giving by partnering with local organizations to provide essential resources and support to underserved communities.
The initiative further seeks to raise awareness about the challenges faced by marginalized groups, including Indigenous peoples, amplifying their voices and stories during the holiday season and fostering a sense of unity and compassion across borders.
The 11 Days initiative underscores Irving's and ANTA's ongoing commitment to fostering joy, inclusion, and community impact. Through these programs, they aim to make a meaningful difference both on and off the court, continuing to set a new standard for how sports and community engagement intersect.
The giveaways kick off today, December 11, and will run until December 21. Stay tuned for daily updates and surprises by following Kyrie Irving and ANTA on their official platforms. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of your most important sneaker news from the NBA and beyond.