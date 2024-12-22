Kyrie Irving Passes the Torch with Final Sneaker Release of 2024
It has been a banner year for Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving and ANTA. The two partners have successfully shaken up the sneaker industry and given hoopers what they want in footwear.
This weekend, ANTA and Irving unveiled the latest addition to the KAI 1 line, the KAI 1 Speed "Pass the Torch," an exclusive drop available globally.
Telling a deeply personal story of growth, legacy, and family, the "Pass the Torch" edition is inspired by Irving's pivotal moment of triumph over his father, Dred, in a one-on-one game.
The shoe symbolizes the passing of the torch from one generation to the next, celebrating hard work, perseverance, and the unbreakable bond of family.
The KAI 1 Speed "Pass the Torch" edition tells a story of legacy, perseverance, and family. Its gray-speckled upper pays tribute to the textured pavement of the Irving family's driveway, a place where Irving spent countless hours honing his skills and building an enduring connection to basketball.
It was on this very driveway that Kai first bested his father, Dred, in their legendary one-on-one battles, marking a pivotal moment in their shared journey. This design element encapsulates the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and the lessons passed down through the love of the game.
Adding to the storytelling, the vibrant red, yellow, and orange accents evoke the image of a torch's flame, embodying the fiery passion, energy, and competitive spirit that have fueled Irving's journey.
These colors reflect the theme of passing the torch, representing the transmission of wisdom, perseverance, and inspiration from one generation to the next. Together, these details celebrate the hard work, unbreakable family bond, and enduring legacy that define Irving's story.
The KAI 1 Speed "Pass the Torch" is available exclusively at ANTA.com and Foot Locker locations across the United States, Europe, and Canada. The performance basketball shoes carry a retail price of $125 in adult sizes and $100 in kid sizes.
The KAI 1 Speed "Pass the Torch" brings Irving's personal story to fans worldwide, offering a unique blend of performance and storytelling.
"This drop isn't just about the shoe — it's about the moments that define us and the people who shape us," said Irving. "'Pass the Torch' is a tribute to my father and all the lessons he's passed down. It's an honor to share this story with the world through the KAI 1."
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated'sKicks On SIfor all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.