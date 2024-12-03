Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Launches 2nd Signature Sneaker
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves enjoyed one of the best sneaker launches in the NBA last year. Reaves first signed with Rigorer in March 2023 and debuted his first basketball shoe the following August.
The Rigorer AR1 was an instant success, selling out in minutes on KICKS CREW, the exclusive launch partner for Reaves' signature line. This success led to a long-term contract extension between Reaves and Rigorer, and the partnership continues to grow with the long-awaited Rigorer AR2.
Today, Reaves and Rigorer are embarking on the next chapter of their partnership with the official reveal of the Rigorer AR2.
The Rigorer AR2 'Fusion' will be released at 11 a.m. EST on December 7, 2024, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM for $120 in adult sizes. Fans can sign up on the AR2 Event Page to join the launch and will also be entered into a free giveaway for three pairs.
KICKS CREW continues to be the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves for the AR2, leveraging the platform's reputation for offering a borderless shopping experience to consumers worldwide.
"I'm incredibly excited to unveil the Rigorer AR2. This shoe represents not just my growth as a player but also the evolution of our partnership with KICKS CREW," said Reaves.
The Lakers guard continued, "The theme continues to inspire me both on and off the court, reminding me of the transformation I've undergone to become the player I am today. I hope this story inspires all my fans and the next generation of players."
The Rigorer AR2 represents Reaves' transformation into an elite NBA performer. Continuing the butterfly narrative that started with the AR1, this shoe reflects Reaves' metamorphosis from a promising rookie to a dominant force on the court.
The upper is inspired by the rare Swallowtail butterfly featuring intricate electric embroidery resembling butterfly wing veins, symbolizing Reaves' growth and strength. The debut 'Fusion' colorway introduces a mismatched theme to the AR line. The design features vibrant pink and green hues, with reversed left and right pairs.
This design inspiration is also evident in the specially designed box that also includes performance socks. Engineered to excel, the AR2 features the latest performance technology inspired by Rigorer's journey in basketball.
Key features include a Woven Butterfly Wing Upper represents Reaves' transformation into an elite player; the butterfly-inspired upper offers breathability and lockdown support.
The full-length Showtime Foam Tech Midsole uses an ETPU composition and offers 70% more energy return than the previous generation for enhanced cushioning.
Meanwhile, the full-length Anti-Torsion TPU Plate enhances midfoot rigidity and improves torsional resistance, ensuring players stay secure during quick movements. The Anti-Slip Sole merges TPU wings into the rubber outsole to enhance torsional resistance while reducing weight and maintaining traction.
Lastly, the lateral TPU Sidewall panels are utilized to eliminate foot slippage by keeping the heel locked in place. Reaves and Rigorer are formidable teammates that show no signs of slowing down. Fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their footwear news from the NBA and beyond.