Lakers Guard Austin Reaves Signs Contract Extension With Rigorer
It is the day after Christmas, but Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is unwrapping a big present. Reaves has signed a long-term contract extension with Rigorer.
Nick DePaula of Boardroom was the first reporter to break the news on Thursday afternoon. According to DePaula, the multi-year deal will earn Reaves north of seven figures per year, along with royalties from sales of his signature product.
In addition to building out his signature sneaker line with the Chinese sportswear brand, Reaves will also become an equity partner of the overall Rigorer company. Plus, Reaves will claim a substantial amount of shares during each year of the deal.
Rigorer was founded in 2014 and quickly gained a foothold in the NBA when it signed Reaves in late 2022. Since then, Rigorer has launched two installments of Reaves' signature sneaker line.
The Rigorer AR 1 launched in August 2023 and dropped in 11 colorways. Meanwhile, the Rigorer AR 2 launched in December 2024 and has come out with three colorways so far: Fusion, Snowman, and Milky Way.
The Rigorer AR 2 is easily the best bang-for-your-buck shoe in the basketball community. For only $120, fans can represent Reaves and perform at a high level. Fans can shop Reaves' signature collection at Rigorer, KICKS CREW, and sneaker resale platforms.
The only other players on the Lakers roster with a signature sneaker line is LeBron James. It is safe to say that the undrafted guard has done well for himself in the NBA and sneaker industry.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.