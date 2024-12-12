Lamar Jackson & Derrick Henry Receive Madden 99 Club Cleats
Before Wednesday afternoon's practice, EA SPORTS Madden NFL announced the elevation of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry to the Madden NFL 99 Club.
As the tandem continues to light up the league with one of the most dominating passing and rushing attacks in NFL history, EA SPORTS Madden NFL is honoring the duo with a rare mid-season ratings bump to 99 Overall (OVR) and induction into the prestigious Madden NFL 99 Club.
Jackson and Henry were surprised with the honor before Wednesday's practice when fullback Patrick Ricard and their teammates on the Ravens' Offensive Line revealed their upgraded Madden ratings to 99 OVR.
Ricard also received a ratings bump to a 99 Lead Block, underscoring his vital role in clearing paths for Jackson and Henry, both on the field and in Madden NFL 25. To commemorate the moment, Jackson and Henry were gifted custom gold cleats designed by renowned shoe artist Mache.
With their induction, Jackson and Henry became the first ever in-season teammates to receive a 99 ratings bump and become the first 99 OVR RB/QB in Ravens history.
They join NFL and Madden legends Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Jonathan Ogden as the only 99 OVR-rated players in Ravens history. Fans can jump into Madden NFL 25 Thursday night and leverage the Ravens' new 99 OVR duo throughout the game.
About the Madden NFL 99 Club: The 99 Club is one of the most exclusive and talked-about achievements in professional football, with only the best of the best able to claim membership status.
The 99 Club is the ultimate benchmark in Madden NFL Ratings, determined by a team of experts who analyze player performance, statistics, and skill sets throughout the season.
Put simply, it honors players who can take over games and influence outcomes based on their dynamic abilities and performances on the field. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NFL and beyond.