LaMelo Ball's 4th PUMA Sneaker is a Basketball Masterpiece
Not many NBA players have a more exciting game than Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. And none have a more expressive signature sneaker line than Ball.
Now, fans will get to meet the All-Star point guard as he kicks off a North American tour. Ball is promoting his fourth signature sneaker with PUMA by campaigning around the country before the start of the NBA season.
On Monday, Ball unveiled the PUMA MB.04. The fourth installment of his signature sneaker line is a masterpiece of performance and style. The first colorway makes a statement with a striking light blue base and reinforced with bold silver overlays.
The newest MB.04 design integrates Ball's personal branding, including the Phoenix logo and "1 1 1" motifs, creating a fierce and eye-catching appearance. This shoe seamlessly combines style and performance, making it a top choice for both basketball enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.
The PUMA MB.04 and its first apparel collection launch on September 12, 2024. Athletes and fans can buy the basketball shoes $125 at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, and the PUMA NYC Flagship store.
Key performance features of the MB.04 silhouette include the 4D printing technology, which allows zoned-out durability and enhances the breathability of the shoe. Stylized TPU support in the forefoot has been incorporated for added stability throughout the silhouette.
Each shoe includes a distinctive heel logo that connects to its colorway and story. Compression-molded EVA foam provides superior responsiveness and cushioning while maintaining a lightweight profile, an added benefit for hoopers. Engineered mesh upper for added comfort and a Melo-fied external heel cap have been included for a signature touch.
Ball is hitting the road to introduce his latest signature sneaker with PUMA on a high-energy North American tour, kicking off in Charlotte, the heart of Melo-mania, and making stops in Atlanta, Miami, and culminating in a grand finale in New York City.
It's more than just the reveal of the MB.04, it's a celebration of Ball's meteoric rise and the undeniable impact he's made on the game.