LaMelo Ball & PUMA Join Forces with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
The younger generation of NBA fans love Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. Not only is Ball one of the most fun players in the league, but his signature PUMA sneaker line is just as exciting.
On Wednesday morning, PUMA Hoops announced that it is teaming up with everyone’s favorite pizza-loving, skateboarding, crime-fighting team, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, to release a suite of reimagined basketball sneakers.
Dropping throughout February, the collaboration will feature four limited-edition, collectible colorways from Ball’s signature line. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans who collect all four limited-edition styles will unlock access to a secret, exclusive drop.
The four-pack starts with the release of the MB.01 'Baxter Stockman,' a multi-colored iridescent sneaker inspired by the half-man, half-fly, mad scientist. It will hit shelves on Saturday, February 1.
The second limited-edition drop embodies 'Donatello & Raphael' in a unique mismatched MB.04 design. It will hit shelves on Saturday, February 8.
The third drop is the MB.04 'Leonardo & Michelangelo,' with each Turtle represented through their distinct bandana colors. It will hit shelves on Friday, February 14.
The final drop is a hot pink and purple MB.03 model dedicated to alien supervillain 'Krang.' It will hit shelves on Saturday, February 22.
The collection's MB.01 'Baxter Stockman' and MB.03 Lo 'Krang' feature PUMA Hoops' signature technology. NITROFOAM found throughout the midsole offers superior responsiveness and comfort while remaining lightweight.
For quick cuts and spot up jumpers, a full-coverage nonslip rubber compound provides enhanced durability and traction. And the shoe's disruptive upper construction, made with breathable monomesh, provides a supportive yet ultra-lightweight feel.
Boasting the same innovation as the MB.01 and MB.03 models, the MB.04 Donatello & Raphael and MB.04 Leonardo & Michelangelo styles come complete with a 5D printed upper – a multi-layered design that engulfs the shoe like alien tentacles – and a custom TMNT graphic at the heel.
Additional design cues are inspired by Melo's otherworldly DNA, including his signature phrases, "1 OF 1" and "RARE" hidden throughout the shoe, a hovering spaceship stamped on the outsole, and flames at the heel.
"It was fun to work with the PUMA Hoops design team to bring these designs to life. Each sneaker really is 1 of 1," said Ball.
Best of all, fans can get a pair of the MB.04 Shredder for free with the purchase of all four (4) MB TMNT styles. Quantities are limited to four hundred forty-four (444) MB.04 Shredder pairs. Offer is subject to sizing and availability while supplies last. For full details and to enter visit the PUMA website.
Each style will range from $115 - $135 and be available at Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, PUMA.com, and the PUMA Flagship store. The PUMA Hoops x TMNT collaboration also includes an apparel collection, ranging from $40 - $125, featuring t-shirts, shorts, a hoodie, and puffer vest.
Basketball fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of their most important footwear news from the NBA and beyond.