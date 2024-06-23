LeBron James' Signature Nike Sneakers Are Half-Price Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found their new head coach, and now the organization can focus on building another championship-contending team around LeBron James.
The 39-year-old just finished another incredible season that only added to his legendary basketball resume. Even better, James made more sneaker history with Nike by wearing his 21st signature sneaker throughout the campaign.
The Nike LeBron 21 easily made Sports Illustrated's list of the top ten sneakers of the NBA season. Luckily for fans, James' latest hoop shoes have been marked by as much as 50% in most colorways online.
Below is everything fans must know about James' sneakers and Nike's massive sale.
The Nike LeBron 21 launched for $200 in adult sizes in September 2023. Now, athletes and fans can buy the Nike LeBron 21 for $100 in most colorways on the Nike website. According to Nike, members can log in and use the code "FLASH20" for an extra 20% off.
Throughout the NBA season, Nike released several colorways of James' signature sneakers. Much to the delight of fans, James wore several general-release colorways on the court during games. However, it was his player-exclusive colorways that drove the sneaker community wild.
In addition to looking good, the Nike LeBron 21 performs well on the hardwood. The hoop shoe has a cabling system that works with Zoom Air cushioning and a light, low-to-the-ground design, giving athletes agile fluidity and explosiveness without excess weight.
James has an incredibly busy summer ahead of him, with his oldest son, Bronny, entering the NBA Draft. Plus, he will represent Nike on Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
While we wait for the release of the Nike LeBron 22, now is the perfect time for online shoppers to score a major deal on some of the best basketball shoes on the market.
