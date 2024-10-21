Lionel Messi & Bad Bunny Unveil Amazing Adidas Collab
One of the most highly anticipated sneaker collaborations of the year has arrived. Adidas has officially combined sports and music icons in one of the best footwear collections in 2024.
Earlier today, adidas Originals announced a one-of-a-kind partnership between two global superstars, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, and soccer legend Lionel Messi.
The Bad Bunny & Messi Collection celebrates the incredible connection between music and sport, two passions that unite fans across the world, and pays homage to the individual legacies of Bad Bunny and Messi, while cementing adidas' role in culture.
Bad Bunny has long admired Messi, referencing the soccer superstar in his music, including five mentions in his latest album. Messi, in turn, has expressed his own admiration for the Puerto Rican artist, revealing that seven Bad Bunny tracks are included on his personal pre-game playlist.
As two adidas ambassadors, this collaboration reflects a deep mutual respect between the two stars — two titans in their fields — pushing the boundaries of their respective crafts.
The Bad Bunny & Messi Collection draws inspiration from adidas heritage models, materials, and colorways from its rich brand archives. It features two of adidas' most celebrated silhouettes – the adidas Gazelle and the adidas F50 cleat.
The F50 has been worn by Messi throughout his playing career and is widely recognized as one of the best soccer cleats of all time. The Gazelle has evolved from being worn in indoor soccer gyms to a lifestyle footwear icon and one of Bad Bunny's favorite styles.
Each model in the collection pays tribute to individual trophies honoring Messi's status as the best male footballer in the world, with gold hues inspired by the prestigious trophy and design elements like the 'X' stripe heel that reference Messi's number 10 jersey number.
The blue accents connect the designs to adidas' heritage, blending tradition with excellence. Both the Gazelle and F50 models feature the signatures of Bad Bunny and Messi on their famous stripes, symbolizing their mutual respect and enduring legacy.
The shoes also sport the Trefoil and Badge of Sport logos, along with the inscription 'Bad Bunny Para Messi' on the tongue. These designs transcend their original athletic purpose, fostering a new community that merges sport, music, fashion, and creative expression.
"Messi's last name has become its own word, a synonym for greatness, courage and heart," said Benito Martinez Ocasio.
"Watching him play with the passion he does is a privilege. I compare the love he feels for his country and his sport to the love I feel for music and Puerto Rico. Collaborating with him is an honor that so many people dream of and I never even imagined I could achieve it. Today, I feel so grateful to be able to represent our culture with the GOAT."
"This campaign celebrates our fans. Seeing people who follow me and support me does more than just inspire me, it makes me feel very grateful. I always try to give everything I have on the pitch, so it's great to see that there are people who appreciate that effort and always support me, even in bad times," said Lionel Messi.
On the collaboration with Benito, he commented, "Music is connected to many aspects of my life, and Bad Bunny is an artist who is never missing from my playlist."
The Bad Bunny & Messi F50 will be available globally at $300. The Bad Bunny & Messi Gazelle will be available exclusively in North & South America at $180. Sign-ups for the collection will be available on the CONFIRMED and adidas flagship apps starting October 21 and in adidas flagship stores starting October 26.
