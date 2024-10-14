Luka Doncic's Basketball Shoes Drop in "Matador" Colorway
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic turned heads on NBA Media Day. Doncic debuted an eye-catching colorway of his third signature Jordan Brand basketball shoe.
The white and gold sneakers sport a championship vibe, but they are actually a familiar colorway from Doncic's signature sneaker line.
The "Matador" colorway has been a consistent theme throughout Doncic's signature sneaker line. It is a nod to his time with Real Madrid and his play style that has drawn comparisons to a matador.
After driving up hype, the Jordan Luka 3 has finally been released in the "Matador" colorway. Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Luka 3 "Matador" for $130 in adult sizes at Foot Locker and on the Nike website. Unfortunately for younger fans, this colorway will not be released in smaller sizes.
This iteration of the "Matador" colorway sports a white upper that is contrasted by gold accents and black branding. Hits of red detailing provide the finishing touches on the beautiful basketball shoe.
Doncic debuted the Jordan Luka 3 during the 2024 NBA Playoffs and wore it throughout the 2024 Paris Olympics. The shoe's design draws inspiration from Doncic's love of fast cars.
A seamless molded upper with a medial cutout provides lightweight comfort and structure. The full-length Cushlon 3.0 foam helps players smoothly transition from heel to toe as they drive to the basket. Lastly, a strong yet flexible plate runs up the sidewall to help keep your foot secure as you shift gears.
Dallas has officially begun their defense of their Western Conference Championship, so fans can count on Doncic and Jordan Brand cooking up more heat for the hardwood.