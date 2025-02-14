Matas Buzelis has wild Reebok sneakers for NBA Slam Dunk Contest
Reebok officially re-entered the performance basketball footwear market in late 2024. The iconic brand made several splashy signings, including Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis, just before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.
Throughout the season, Buzelis has worn the Reebok Engine A. The 20-year-old has debuted general-release and player-exclusive colorways that have driven hoopers wild.
This weekend, Buzelis will compete in the Slam Dunk Contest as part of the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, California. Capitalizing on the moment, Reebok has designed four player-exclusive colorways for Buzelis.
This player-exclusive colorway is a nod to Buzelis' Lithuanian roots, blending heritage with his modern, on-court style. Paying homage to the country's rich history and architecture, the colorway takes cues from the orange hues of Lithuania's iconic castles, like the Trakai Castle and Gediminas Tower – symbols of strength and legacy.
This colorway pays tribute to Buzelis' hometown of Chicago, drawing inspiration from the city's flag and its iconic colors of light blue, white and red – each color carrying immense meaning: blue for the city's waterways, white for its people's unity, and red for the four six-pointed stars that represent key moments in the city's history.
Additionally, the midsole features four ERS port holes revealing Reebok's Super Float foam in red, nodding to the four stars at the heart of the flag.
This colorway is inspired by Buzelis' sister, Sophia, who provides unwavering support. A tribute to the motivational quotes Sophia sends Matas before every game, a notable favorite is inscribed on the footbeds: "If you weren't ready, you wouldn't have the opportunity."
Plus, a mismatched asymmetrical colorway – one shoe pink with yellow and one yellow with pink – mirroring a photo Buzelis took of the quote. A reminder of the mindset that drives him to this day.
Lastly, this colorway is a shared style. Buzelis and Dink Pate share this wild, electric PE. It is a nod to their time as teammates and their journey to the pro court.
Unfortunately, these styles are reserved for Buzelis. However, online shoppers can find the Reebok Engine A in general-release colorways on the Reebok website.
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, it is time for every player and their sneaker brand to show out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
More NBA Sneakers News
(Interview) Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talks NBA All-Star Weekend, adidas, and recovery.
Converse unveils Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 1st signature sneaker.
(Exclusive) How Jordan Brand's "40 Years of Greatness" campaign took flight.
Steph Curry's All-Star Game sneakers pay tribute to the Bay Area.
Klay Thompson plans major sneaker event in the Bay Area for NBA All-Star Weekend.