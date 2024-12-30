Nike's 2025 Running Shoes are Too Hot to Handle
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
The road-running shoe industry remains locked in a performance technology arms race. Brands are constantly battling to shave seconds off runner's times, and some have already begun to unveil their products for 2025.
In November, Nike revealed its plan to revamp its road running footwear lineup to make it more athlete-friendly. Additionally, Nike strategically rolled out its upcoming 2025 Ekiden Collection ahead of the official launch date in specific markets.
The limited-edition collection features four of the brand's best road racing shoes (along with matching apparel) in fiery designs.
Each silhouette is adorned with a flame graphic pattern symbolizing the fire that burns within all racers and the torches used during the night legs of the earliest Ekiden competitions.
The flame graphic is borrowed from the world-record-breaking Air Streak Spectrum Plus: a revered 2002 silhouette from the Streak Series, which was designed with insights from Japanese racers.
Japanese kanji characters on the upper of each Ekiden Collection silhouette complement the throwback design, inspiring all runners to reach their highest potential. The shoes are expected to launch on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of each model.
Nike Alphafly 3
Product Description: The Nike Alphafly 3 Premium is fine-tuned for speed and helps runners push beyond what is possible. The three innovative technologies are a double dose of Air Zoom units, a full-length carbon fiber plate, and a heel-to-toe ZoomX foam midsole.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Alphafly 3 Premium for $285 in men's and women's sizes on the Nike website.
Nike Vaporfly 3
Product Description: The Nike Vaporfly 3 is a race-day runner. The brand reworked the leader of the super shoe pack and tooled it to pursue personal bests from a 10K to a marathon. Novice and elite runners will benefit from these versatile road-racing shoes.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Vaporfly 3 for $260 in men's and women's sizes on the Nike website.
Nike Zoom Fly 6
Product Description: The Nike Zoom Fly 6 is lighter than the Zoom Fly 5. Meanwhile, its responsive ZoomX foam adds energy return to each stride, while a carbon fiber plate helps propel runners to the finish line.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Zoomfly 6 for $170 in men's and women's sizes on the Nike website.
Nike Rival Fly 4
Product Description: The Nike Rival Fly 4 offers a lightweight, low-profile design. It has a forefoot Air Zoom unit and Cushlon 3.0 foam to push the pace. This edition draws color inspiration from the Japanese flag, ready to usher in the next centennial of this New Year's relay race.
Shopping Information: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Rival Fly 4 for $100 in men's sizes on the Nike website.
