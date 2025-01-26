Nike CEO Gives Big Update on Caitlin Clark's Signature Shoe
It has been a rough stretch for Nike. The iconic American sportswear brand has found itself on the defensive for the first time in decades. More competition, changing consumer tastes, and market challenges led to a shakeup at the top of Nike.
In late 2024, Elliot Hill became the President and CEO of Nike. Recently, Hill participated in a cover story for Fortune Magazine. Hill shared his vision for the future of Nike in the profile, but he also shared an interesting update for basketball fans.
At the 6:20 mark in Fortune's YouTube video, Hill let it be known that Indiana Fever guard and WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark's first signature sneaker is in the works.
Hill said in an exciting update, "We had Caitlin Clark in today. I don't think you saw that. She was in yesterday, working on her signature shoe that will launch. We are working on her logo and her design of her logo."
Later in the interview, Hill discussed Clark's massive eight-year, $28 million sneaker deal, which was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player. The question, what was the motivation behind the deal and what impact would it have on women's sports.
Hill said, "When we running just 'Basketball,' we never got to the women's opportunity. But by having this small team that is focused on 'Women's Basketball,' it unlocked, we believe, opportunities for the game of basketball and in product.
It becomes an opportunity to grow the overall marketplace by inviting more and more girls into the world of sport. It is an area where we will continue to invest in, and we see tremendous momentum right now."
While Hill's update was important, it still leaves many fans wondering when to expect Clark's debut hoop shoe. Currently, there is no official release information, images, or pricing details.
Clark has been a Nike athlete since she signed an NIL deal with the brand while playing in college for the Iowa Hawkeyes. While she still does not yet have her own signature sneaker, Clark has routinely worn Nike Kobe sneakers throughout her career.
Throughout Clark's rookie season, the WNBA All-Star debuted unreleased colorways and player-exclusive styles that paid tribute to the basketball icon's style and reflected her own basketball roots.
Clark will be back on the basketball court next spring for her sophomore season in the WNBA. In the meantime, fans can continue following her historic sneaker saga. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.