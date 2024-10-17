Nike Launches LeBron James' 22nd Signature Sneaker
The NBA season tips off next week, which means it is time for Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to unveil his latest signature sneaker. Today, Nike officially launched James' 22nd signature sneaker.
The Nike LeBron 22 is the product of decades of embracing, channeling, and rising above pressure. The performance model is crafted to enhance his game while also inspiring the next generation of hoopers, who, like their icon, thrive under pressure.
James first debuted the Nike LeBron 22 when he led Team USA to a gold medal during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. After months of waiting, the Nike LeBron 22 will hit shelves on November 1.
Online shoppers will be able to buy the Nike LeBron 22 in the "Crown Jewel" colorway for $180 in adult sizes on the Nike website. Smaller sizes will feature subtle design changes and come at a lower price range.
"We engineered the LeBron XXII to match his powerful and agile playing style," says Ross Klein, Senior Director, Men's Basketball Footwear Product Design.
"To move with the force and precision LeBron needs, we focused on delivering maximum lockdown control, all while maintaining the speed, lightweight feel and court connection that he's loved in his recent signature models."
The performance model introduces a new midfoot saddle construction that acts as a guardrail and provides a natural sense of control and stability, enabling the next generation to lock in, take off and push the limits with confidence.
It also features Cushlon 2.0 foam throughout the midsole for enhanced comfort with every step, while Zoom technology in the heel and forefoot ensures powerful propulsion and soft landings.
As a sign of the times, James' latest sneaker arrives as a low-top silhouette. It helps keep players grounded, allowing for unrestricted movement while maintaining control.
The outsole features, including traction zones, are engineered to support key movements, such as James' jab steps, reverse pivots, takeoffs, and step-backs.
The Nike LeBron 22 blends performance with luxury, using premium materials, elevated performance construction, and refined detailing that's designed to handle the demands of any stage, from the hardwood to Hollywood.
James' personal style is evident throughout the shoe, from bold, disruptive colorways inspired by his design influence to his signature embedded in the heel, giving the shoe a distinct and personal touch.
Fans can expect Nike and James to make even more sneaker history throughout the upcoming NBA season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.