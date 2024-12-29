No, Shedeur Sanders Didn't Wear New York Giants Cleats in Alamo Bowl
An important chapter of Colorado Buffaloes football history concluded on Saturday night. The BYU Cougars routed Colorado 36-14 in the Alamo Bowl, ending Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's college careers on a sour note.
Sanders and Hunter are projected to be the first and second selections of the 2025 NFL Draft and have already begun making plans. Hunter signed with adidas before winning the Heisman Trophy, and Sanders is openly flirting with different NFL franchises.
The excitement surrounding Sanders' future hit a fever pitch before Saturday night's game when pictures of his custom Nike cleats began circulating online.
The sneaker designer known as "Nomad Customs" created a red and blue New York Giants colorway of the Nike Air DT Max '96 cleats for Sanders. The Giants currently have the best odds of landing Sanders later this Spring.
While some outlets took the pictures and ran with the headline, Sanders did not actually wear the custom cleats during the game against BYU.
In fact, he warmed up in a different pair of Christmas-themed cleats before switching back to his dad's retro Nike cleats in Colorado colors.
While Hunter has already signed with adidas, Sanders seems like a lock to stay with Nike when he enters the NFL.
Before the start of the season, Sanders signed an NIL deal with Nike, giving him the highest NIL valuation among all college athletes at $6.5 million, according to On3.com. Sanders could sign a new deal or re-work his current contract for the NFL.
Whether fans loved or hated this polarizing iteration of Colorado's football team, no one could ignore them. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.