North Star: Kyrie Irving's Sneakers Embody Guiding Light of Fathers
Family is the most important aspect of life for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving. His relationship with his father, Drederick, and his role as a dad define him more than basketball ever could.
With the holidays quickly approaching, ANTA is releasing a heartfelt colorway of Irving's signature basketball shoe. The ANTA KAI 1 Speed 'North Star' is a sneaker inspired by the powerful role fathers play as guiding lights in their children's lives.
The ANTA KAI 1 Speed 'North Star' edition will be available exclusively for purchase at ANTA.com, Foot Locker (U.S., Europe, and Canada), and DICK'S Sporting Goods on Wednesday, November 27.
This newest addition to the ANTA KAI 1 Speed line honors the legacy of Drederick Irving as Kyrie's father and the inspiration Drederick himself drew from his father, Frederick Irving, and mentors. Together, these figures embody the essence of direction, stability, and support—qualities passed down through generations.
Kyrie said, "This shoe is all about honoring the people who light our way. My father has always been my North Star, guiding me through life's challenges and showing me what it means to lead with purpose. I want this shoe to reflect that idea—how our mentors, teammates, and loved ones serve as our guiding lights."
The NBA All-Star continued, "Just like on the court, it's about the collective effort, leaning on each other, and pushing each other to reach new heights. This isn't just about one person; it's about the bond that makes us stronger together."
By celebrating the unwavering guidance of fatherhood and mentorship, the ANTA KAI 1 Speed 'North Star' reminds us of the powerful role mentors and loved ones play in shaping our lives. This shoe invites athletes not only to perform at their peak but to embrace the legacy of those who lead the way.
While the 'North Star' colorway tells an incredible story, it cannot overshadow the top-notch technology of the model. Irving's sneakers tout top-notch performance technology:
Grip-N-Go Wrap: Built for sharp cuts, quick banks, and smooth slides, giving players the lockdown they need for precision moves on the ball.
Smooth Roll Zones: Designed for seamless transitions and extra ankle protection, keeping players steady and balanced during breakneck plays.
Free-Flex Sole: Ditching the usual TPU plates, the KAI 1 Speed lets athletes feel every step with foam-driven flex, boosting natural motion and building real foot control and power.
