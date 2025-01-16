Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Helps Unveil HOKA Bondi 9
It has been quite the week for running shoe brand HOKA. Not only did they launch the latest iteration in their iconic Bondi franchise, but they added an Olympic gold medalist to their athlete ambassador roster.
Two-time gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee kicked off her new partnership with HOKA by helping the brand reveal the Bondi 9, the new version of the ultra-cushioned running shoe.
The fan-favorite road-runner rooted in maximum comfort - combining cushioning and support - first launched in 2011 and established HOKA as a leader in performance footwear.
The updated Bondi 9 features a new premium midsole foam with supercritical foamed EVA that delivers a soft and cushioned feel, synonymous with the Bondi franchise. This new foam is lighter, more resilient and more dynamic, upgrading one of the HOKA's most trusted shoes with even more cushioned comfort
The Bondi 9 midsole features updated geometries and a rearfoot-focused Active Foot Frame for enhanced support and control, while an additional 2mm of stack height and a refined MetaRocker provide a smooth and cushioned ride.
“The Bondi was the first shoe that introduced the world to the concept of a maximal cushioned road running shoe,” said Bekah Broe, Senior Director of Product for Performance Footwear at HOKA.
An elevated structured knit upper - with zonal breathability - creates a more accommodating and comfortable fit, while the new 3D molded collar gives an even softer feel and easy step-in. The outsole is finished with durabrasion rubber to combat high wear zones in the outsole, ensuring that the Bondi 9 provides traction, mile after mile.
“The new Bondi 9 is a leap forward in innovation, with its premium and plush cushioning, delivering on HOKA’s commitment to help running become more accessible to everybody - while solidifying Bondi as the brand’s most comfortable choice for daily miles," Broe added.
Over the past week Lee - who won a gold and two bronze medals in Paris in July - has been teasing an upcoming collaboration with HOKA. She surprised attendees of the brand's Bondi 9 preview event on New York at their NYC Flagship.
The Bondi 9 ($170) is available now in six colorways each for men and women at HOKA.com and authorized dealers worldwide.
Earlier this week, HOKA parent company Deckers Brands donated $1 million to aid in the Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts, shared between the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region and Direct Relief.
Stay locked to Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for the latest footwear news from the running world and beyond.