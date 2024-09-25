Patrick Mahomes Shines Under Pressure in New Adidas Campaign
On Tuesday evening, adidas unveiled the next chapter of its brand campaign as it continues its ambition to help athletes at all levels to disarm negative pressure in sport.
The campaign features Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, and Minnnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Pictures and videos amplify the importance of self-belief, showcasing how those at the top of their game channel it to encourage the next generation of athletes to follow suit.
"Pressure is a part of the game, but it doesn't have to control you," said Mahomes. "My best advice is simple: it's only a throw — or a catch, or a kick — so trust yourself and enjoy the moment. I'm excited to be part of an adidas campaign that inspires young athletes to keep the game fun and not let pressure take that away."
Through a series of dynamic scenes, Mahomes, Boston, and Edwards offer words of encouragement to young athletes during pressure-packed game moments. The soundtrack of Queen ft. David Bowie's iconic Under Pressure provides the backdrop of the thrilling videos.
The commercials, directed by Derek Cianfrance, use a playful device of paper basketball and football games to convey the message that pressure can be a motivating force rather than a stumbling block.
The commercial featuring Mahomes debuted September 23, while the campaign commercials featuring Boston and Edwards will be unveiled later this month.
I remember the first time I picked up a basketball, and now I’m out here going against the best in the world,” said Edwards. “I’ve always played for the love of the game and with this campaign, I want to inspire young hoopers to shake off the pressure and keep it real— remember why we play in the first place.”
Boston said, "Thinking back to those days playing basketball as a kid, I remember how simple the game felt. As a professional player, the pressure can be intense, but it's also a chance to bring my game to new heights. When you embrace every challenge, on and off the court, you can rediscover the joy in the game and perform at your best."
The films showcase how each athlete inspires the next generation to harness their inner self-belief, confidence and willingness to embrace fun to overcome pressure during high-stakes moments in their respective sports.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your sneaker news from the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and beyond.