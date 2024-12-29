Penny Hardaway's Nike Sneakers are 49% Off Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
Before Penny Hardaway proved himself as the Memphis Tigers head coach, the NBA legend was a force in the basketball world and the sneaker industry.
Hardaway played for four different teams, and his signature Nike sneaker line launched several models. However, his time with the Orlando Magic in the 1990s is what fans remember most fondly.
Hardaway's exciting play combined with the iconic marketing campaign (Lil' Penny commercials) made the sneakers some of the most unforgettable models in the golden era of basketball shoes.
Luckily for old-school NBA fans, Hardaway's most popular kicks are marked down online. However, athletes and fans need to act fast before the post-holiday sales events end.
The Nike Air Penny 2 came back as a retro model with a retail price of $200. Online shoppers can choose from nine colorways that are discounted between 24%-49% off in adult sizes on the Nike website.
For hardcore Hardaway fans and sneakerheads, the Nike Air Penny 2 is the slick assist needed in the modern era. Echoing the original, this retro model ups the magic with premium leather and sculpted foam applied in artisan colors.
For hardcore Hardaway fans and sneakerheads, the Nike Air Penny 2 is the slick assist needed in the modern era. Echoing the original, this retro model ups the magic with premium leather and sculpted foam done in artisan colors.
The iconic "1 Cent" logo adds the brand's stamp of approval, while visible Nike Air cushioning delivers coveted comfort. Lastly, the rubber outsole delivers traction and durability.
With the holiday shopping season over, now is when the real discounts can be won. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.