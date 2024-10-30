PUMA & Marcus Smart Launch $80 Basketball Sneakers
The new NBA season is just over a week old, and it is still taking time for fans to get accustomed to seeing familiar faces on different teams. One of the more jarring changes is seeing Marcus Smart suit up for the Memphis Grizzlies and not the Boston Celtics.
While the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year has a new team, he has remained loyal to his sneaker brand. Not only is Smart still with PUMA, but he is collaborating with the iconic sportswear brand on a new budget-friendly basketball shoe.
The Marcus Smart x PUMA Genetics basketball shoes are scheduled to release on October 30, 2024. Athletes and fans can buy the performance basketball shoes for $80 in adult sizes at PUMA and other select retailers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the kicks.
The Marcus Smart x Genetics is designed for lockdown, delivering ultimate traction and control. The model's engineered mesh upper and ProFoam midsole energize your crossover, while the anti-slip outsole powers your drive to the basket.
Smart's player-exclusive colorway sports a wild design on the upper, utilizing a mix of Royal Sapphire and Red Blast. However, the longer you stare it, the more colors you see on the eye-catching silhouette.
Smart started his career with adidas before signing a sneaker deal with PUMA in 2019 and then a contract extension in 2022. Earlier this year, Smart collaborated on colorway of the PUMA All-Pro NITRO for his Young Game Changers foundation.
The NBA season is here, and every player is stepping up his sneaker game on the court.