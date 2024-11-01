Ranking the NBA's 10 Best Sneakers of October
October is easily one of the best months for basketball shoes. Sneaker companies launch new models and unveil exciting colorways for the start of the new NBA season. Meanwhile, athletes and fans are eager to buy gear for the season.
Even better, Halloween serves as another opportunity to flash fresh kicks before the end of the month. Below are the top ten hoop shoes worn during NBA games throughout October 2024.
10. Nike LeBron 22
Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.
Shoe: The Nike LeBron 22 in the "Monopoly" colorway.
How to Buy: The "Monopoly" colorway has not been released yet. Online shoppers can buy the Nike LeBron 22 in the "Crown Jewel" colorway in adult and kid sizes at Nike.
9. New Balance TWO WXY v5
Player: New Orleans Pelicans forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Shoe: The New Balance TWO WXY v5 in the "Ultra Pink" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose from three colorways of the New Balance TWO WXY v5 for $120 in adult sizes at New Balance.
8. adidas Harden Vol. 8
Player: San Antonio Spurs guard Blake Wesley.
Shoe: The adidas Harden Vol. 8 in a player-exclusive colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of James Harden's eighth signature sneaker for $160 in adult sizes at adidas.
7. PUMA MB.04
Player: Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher.
Shoe: The PUMA MB.04 in the "Love" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy LaMelo Ball's signature sneakers in adult and kid sizes at PUMA.
6. PUMA Scoot Zeros 2
Player: Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson.
Shoe: The PUMA Scoot Zeros 2 in an unreleased colorway.
How to Buy: Henderson's second signature sneaker launches in December. Online shoppers can check out his signature collection at PUMA.
5. ANTA KAI 1
Player: Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.
Shoe: The ANTA KAI 1 in a custom colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose from two colorways of the ANTA KAI 1 for $125 in adult sizes at Foot Locker, ANTA, and KICKS CREW.
4. adidas AE 1 Low
Player: Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards.
Shoe: The adidas AE 1 Low in the "Lucid Lime" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the adidas AE 1 Low in multiple colorways in adult and kid sizes at adidas.
3. Jordan Tatum 3
Player: Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Shoe: The Jordan Tatum 3 in the "Welcome to the Garden" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Jordan Tatum 3 in full-family sizing on the Nike.
2. Nike Kobe 5 Protro
Player: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso.
Shoe: The Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can buy the Nike Kobe 5 "X-Ray" on sneaker resale websites like StockX or GOAT.
1. Nike Book 1
Player: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.
Shoe: The Nike Book 1 in the "Alternate Halloween" colorway.
How to Buy: Online shoppers can choose from multiple colorways of the Nike Book 1 for $120 in adult sizes at Nike.