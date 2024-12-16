Reebok's Best Training Shoe Returns to Dominate the Fitness World
On Monday morning, Reebok unveiled the latest iteration of its award-winning Nano franchise, the Nano X5 Training Shoes.
The 15th Anniversary of the Official Shoe of Fitness combines decades of expertise with innovative technology to create an unparalleled fit and feel that sets a new industry standard.
The Nano X5 will allow the athlete to feel grounded, comfortable, and supported – no matter the test. This season, the Nano X5 elevates comfort to new heights without compromising on performance.
Introducing a new DUALRESPONSE Midsole and Decoupled Metasplit Outsole that enhances performance support to cater to a range of movements from heavy lifts to increased flexibility and runnability. Plus, a Performance Comfort Collar that will allow her to remain locked in and focused on her workout.
“The Nano X5 celebrates Reebok’s continued commitment to innovation, championing the athlete, and creating the best training shoe on the market,” says Tal Short, Product Director at Reebok.
“In creating the Nano X5, we looked to our legacy in training and listened to our valued customer’s feedback to create the most comfortable Nano of all time, without compromising on performance.”
Key Reebok Nano X5 tech features include:
• DUALRESPONSE EVA Midsole offers zoned durometer foam that is cushioned and more responsive in the forefoot, while firmer and more stable in the rear.
• Decoupled Metasplit Outsole creates enhanced flexibility and runnability.
• Performance Comfort Collar provides a 360-degree locked-in fit for all day support and comfort.
• Premium FLEXWEAVE Upper for ultimate protection, comfort, and breathability.
• Drop | Weight: 7mm Drop | 12oz.
The newest iteration of The Official Shoe of Fitness, the Nano X5, is introduced in the brand’s latest irreverent global marketing campaign headlined by Sydney Adams King and Quinn Welychka.
Through a series of creative vignettes, the brand cheekily questions consumers on their training shoe choice: You wouldn’t eat soup with a knife… You wouldn’t put orange juice in your cereal… You wouldn’t do yoga in a tuxedo… So why train in anything but the best training shoe on the market? Shop the Nano X5.
“The Nano X5 is my go-to training shoe that helps me excel across a wide range of workouts,” says fitness trainer and wellness influencer Sydney Adams King.
“They’re comfortable, keep me fully supported, while still being stylish!” The all-new Reebok Nano X5 will be available on January 24, starting at $140 in adult sizes on Reebok.com and select retailers worldwide.
Even better, the model will be offered in a variety of unisex and women’s launch colorways, with additional pack drops throughout the season. Product availability and launch timing to vary per market.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all of the most important footwear news from the the sports world and beyond.