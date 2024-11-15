Sabrina Ionescu's 3rd Signature Nike Sneaker Launches in Fall 2025
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is fresh off of her first WNBA Championship and is continuing to build on her unprecedented popularity and momentum in the sneaker industry.
Nike is already planning to launch Ionescu's third signature sneaker to coincide with the next WNBA regular season. The Nike Sabrina 3 is scheduled to hit shelves in Fall 2025 for $135 in adult sizes, according to Sole Retriever.
The performance basketball shoe will be available to athletes and fans in unisex sizing. Its retail price is $135, a $5 increase from the Nike Sabrina 2. Previous iterations of Ionescu's shoes cost $100 in kid sizes, so those models should expect a modest price increase as well.
Currently, there are no official images, tech specs, or exact release dates for the model. However, hoopers can count on Ionescu's signature line delivering lightweight, low-cut models.
Ionescu's debut hoop shoe launched in September 2023 and took the basketball world by storm. The second installment did the impossible by surpassing the lofty expectations placed upon it after its launch in June 2024.
While fans and players anxiously await the Nike Sabrina 3, they can find Ionescu's first two signature sneakers available at a discount in select styles on the Nike website.
Not only was the 2024 WNBA season a pivotal year for the popularity of women's basketball, but it was also a watershed moment for the sneaker industry. WNBA stars proved they are a force to be reckoned with in the footwear world.
Liberty center Breanna Stewart debuted her third signature sneaker with PUMA. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (Nike), Indiana Fever guard (Nike), and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (Reebok) all have signature sneaker lines on the way. Meanwhile, Aces guard Kelsey Plum is the face of Under Armour's women's basketball division.
