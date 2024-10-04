Score the Most Popular Adidas Kicks in MLS Club Colors
Last summer, Lionel Messi arrived in the United States to play for Inter Miami CF. The soccer legend brought with him a new level of excitement and interest in the sport. Even better, Messi brought sneaker trends.
Two iconic soccer shoes dominated the past two summers: the adidas Samba and the adidas Gazelle. Adidas sponsors both Messi and MLS, so fans have been treated to several soccer-inspired colorways of the popular kicks.
Messi has collaborated with adidas on multiple Miami-inspired colorways. Additionally, there have been more neutral styles available for fans of all ages who want to wear their sneakers outside of the stadium.
The only problem has been availability. Luckily, Soccer.com has a wide selection of the adidas Samba and the adidas Gazelle. Online shoppers can choose from several colorways designed for Messi and other MLS clubs.
adidas Samba
The adidas Samba was first launched in 1972, and the shoe continues to find new fans after more than 50 years. Eventually, the model transcended sports to become a staple in streetwear and fashion.
The adidas Samba features a full-grain leather upper, three-profile gum rubber outsole, brushed nylon lining, and full shell overlap construction. It also sports a non-folding mid-length synthetic tongue and a non-removable foam insole.
Online shoppers can choose from seven colorways in adult and junior sizing at Soccer.com. The prices currently range from $70-$90 before any additional taxes or charges.
adidas Gazelle
The adidas Gazelle was first launched in 1966 and became an unlikely hero of athletes and trendsetters. The iconic silhouette is beloved by fans for its timeless design, comfort, and versatility.
The adidas Gazelle offers comfort and a crispy, clean look with its low-cut design. Created for a classic fit, the supple suede upper adds a touch of subtle texture. Fans can enjoy all-day comfort with the iconic three-stripe detailing and a cushioned insole.
Online shoppers can choose from 15 distinct colorways in adult sizes at Soccer.com. The prices currently range from $95-$110 before any additional taxes or charges.