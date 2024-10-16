Shaq Signs Top NBA Draft Prospect to Reebok Sneaker Deal
Since becoming the President of Reebok Basketball in 2023, Shaquille O'Neal has removed all doubt about his plans to return the legendary brand to relevance in the sport.
Earlier today, Reebok Basketball announced its signing of 5-star high school phenom Nate Ament to a multi-year endorsement deal. A projected 2026 top-3 pick, Ament joins Reebok's growing hoops roster alongside Angel Reese, Lexie Brown, and other basketball stars.
"I'm so excited to welcome Nate into the Reebok family," commented Shaquille O'Neal, who first joined the brand in 1992.
"He's a great kid who comes from an amazing family and he's got superstar potential on the court. We know he's going to do big things and we'll be right there with him. "
As part of the multi-year partnership, Ament will support Reebok brand activations and will help bring awareness to the brand's performance and lifestyle product offerings, including its newly announced performance basketball shoe, the "Engine A."
"Reebok has everything I need as a young basketball player to take my game to the next level," commented Ament. "Shaq and A.I. – all my dreams have been lived out by these legends, so to have them as a resource is exciting. I'm just amped to see what we can do together with all the possibilities ahead."
Reebok is expected to add additional players to its growing basketball roster in the coming weeks. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.