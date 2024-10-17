Shohei Ohtani's New Balance Sneakers are Sitting on Shelves
It was an absolutely historic regular season for Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. In addition to becoming the first MLB player to reach the 50/50 club, he also launched his first signature collection.
Just before the 2024 MLB All-Star Weekend, New Balance unveiled the Shohei Ohtani collection. Ohtani's gear included lifestyle and performance apparel. Best of all, it introduced his first signature shoe - the New Balance Ohtani 1.
Despite all of Ohtani's buzz, his sneakers are still sitting on shelves (we are not complaining). Online shoppers can choose between two colorways of the New Balance Ohtani 1 for $120 in adult sizes on the New Balance website.
The New Balance Ohtani 1 makes its epic debut in two colorways: White with Metallic Gold and Black with Metallic Gold. Both styles sport a clean, monochromatic design, highlighted by Metallic Gold New Balance and Shohei branding.
While many fans will rightfully rock these sneakers casually at MLB games, they are more than capable of performing at the highest levels.
The New Balance Ohtani 1 features a molded CPU upper designed for superior durability through the high wear of pitching's repeated toe-dragging motions. Its raised triangle pattern along the toe box is reminiscent of the ceilings in some NPB ballparks in Japan.
Additionally, the sole unit features a full-length FuelCell midsole and a nubbed outsole designed to provide superior traction on artificial surfaces.
Dodgers fans can stay cool under pressure while wearing the New Balance Ohtani 1during the MLB Playoffs thanks to its lightweight, synthetic mesh underlays. The model's extra padding around the tongues and ankle collars completes the ultra-comfortable ride.
Ohtani has achieved an almost supernatural status in the sports world, and his first signature sneaker is guaranteed to make footwear history. The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all their most important footwear news from the MLB and beyond.