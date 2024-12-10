Snoop Dogg's Olympic Gold Skechers Drop for Holidays
The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was the highlight of the year in sports and sneakers. Naturally, America's best cultural ambassador dominated the coverage from France. Even better, Snoop Dogg helped elevate Skechers to a global audience.
Everything Snoop Dogg touches seemingly turns to gold, and now, he is taking that to your footwear collection. The limited-edition high-top sneaker that got the world's attention during the 2024 Paris Olympics is finally here.
The iconic sneakers will launched in limited numbers on Thursday, December 12. The Skechers x Snoop Dogg: Snoop One – Gold Medal Snoop will only be available on the Skechers website.
Crafted with embossed gold leather, the Skechers x Snoop Dogg: Snoop One – Gold Medal Snoop is a luxe court-style sneaker that brings championship-level charisma to your style game.
Along with gold laces, a gold paisley trim is accented with a ribbon in French flag colors, celebrating Snoop Dogg's iconic torch-bearing moment. Blending athletic prestige with Snoop's West Coast cool, these collectible kicks are more than just a new pair of sneakers – they're a way to bring home the gold.
His custom gold kicks were such a hit – you might have even seen them on his BFF, Martha Stewart – that Skechers produced these collectible, special edition Snoop One sneakers to meet the demands of consumers, sneakerheads, and Snoop fans alike.
Snoop Dogg wore a strong rotation of Skechers sneakers throughout the Olympics. The moment on sports' biggest stage came just a few months after the music legend became an official ambassador for the Southern California-based brand.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.