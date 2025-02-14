Steph Curry is autographing and auctioning his rarest sneakers on eBay
The basketball world and sneaker industry are focused on San Francisco, California, for the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend. Naturally, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is already making waves in the Bay Area.
This All-Star Weekend, the NBA legend is teaming up with eBay and Shoe Palace, offering fans a rare opportunity to own some of the most iconic Curry sneakers ever released - exclusively on eBay.
In a nod to Curry's jersey number, the "30 For Good" auction features 30 signed signature sneakers and player-exclusive pairs. Die-hard basketball fans and sneakerheads will be blown away by what is available.
Among the many incredible options, there is the highly-coveted Curry 2 'Back 2 Back Unanimous' released after his consecutive MVP wins and the Curry 10 'City Edition' PE inspired by the Warriors' 2022 City Edition jersey.
Best of all, 100% of auction proceeds will benefit the Eat.Learn.Play.Foundation, the Currys' nonprofit fighting childhood hunger and education inequality in Oakland.
On February 14, Bay Area sneakerheads can visit Shoe Palace's storefront at 301-323 Geary Street to preview sneakers up for auction on eBay, scan QR codes to bid, and catch a special appearance by Curry.
Hoops historians and sneaker philanthropists can check out all 30 of the autographed, player-exclusive sneakers on eBay. Even better, Bay Area basketball fans can have a chance to see Curry this weekend.
Curry started his career with Nike, but his sneaker legacy took off after he signed with Under Armour in 2013 in a deal worth about $4 million per year. Seven years later, Under Armour and Curry launched Curry Brand in 2020. They have since gone on to sign top NBA, WNBA, and college players.
Curry Brand represents top-tier athletic apparel and footwear and a deeper commitment to community impact and social change. The brand draws heavily on Curry's values, blending performance-driven design with a mission to make a difference.
The product line includes cutting-edge basketball shoes, performance gear, and lifestyle apparel. With Curry's involvement in the design process, the footwear features advanced technology, such as UA Flow, which provides unparalleled grip and lightweight performance, making it a favorite among athletes and fans alike.
The bold designs, vibrant colors, and premium materials reflect Curry's dynamic personality both on and off the court. Beyond products, Curry Brand is committed to giving back. The brand has partnered with various organizations to provide resources for underserved communities, particularly focusing on access to youth sports.
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend upon us, it is time for every player and their sneaker brand to show out. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Kicks On SI for all your footwear news from the NBA and beyond.
